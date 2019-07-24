The Newly Formed South Boston Foundation created to support funding for youth fitness, wellness and athletic programs now accepting proposals

South Boston Foundation Trustees Kelley O’Shea, Eddie McGuire, Kathy Lafferty, Jennifer Jackson, William Higgins, Christopher Miller, and Anna Tenaglia are excited to make this announcement and to assist in strengthening our youth athletic programs in South Boston. The South Boston Foundation is a not-for-profit Trust formed in 2019 to administer a generous $1.5 million commitment from Massachusetts Port Authority, over 10 years, to the South Boston Community youth educational, fitness, wellness and athletic programs in South Boston. The South Boston Foundation will offer grants to organizations which are legally incorporated as 501©3 not-for-profit charities. Grants will be awarded to organizations that comply with all submission procedures and granted on the basis of available funds. To be eligible to apply, one must be an agency or organization located in South Boston with a focus on youth educational, fitness, wellness or athletic programs in South Boston; And funding for parks and recreation facilities in or benefiting South Boston. Applications are available beginning July 15th on the website, SouthBostonFoundation.com . Applications must be complete and submitted on or before Friday, July 27, 2019 and decisions will be made public Friday, August 2nd, 2019. For more information about the South Boston Foundation and its mission, please visit SouthBostonFoundation.com

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)

THE SOUTH BOSTON FOUNDATION

Background:

The Massachusetts Port Authority, as Donor, has entered into this Declaration of Trust as of this 15th day of May 2019 (the “Effective Date”), with Kelley O’Shea, appointed by the Mayor of the City of Boston and who resides in and represents the South Boston community, Eddie McGuire, appointed by the Mayor of the City of Boston and who represents a South Boston youth sports organization, Kathy Lafferty, appointed by the District City Councilor for South Boston, Jennifer Jackson, appointed by the State Senator for South Boston, William Higgins, appointed by the State Representative for South Boston, Christopher Miller, appointed by the Longshoremen’s Association, Local 800, and Anna Tenaglia, appointed by the Massachusetts Port Authority. The South Boston Foundation is a not-for-profit Trust with a mission to distribute funds to the South Boston Community to support youth programs and recreational facilities. The South Boston Foundation will offer grants to organizations which are legally incorporated as 501©3 not-for-profit charities. Grants will be awarded to organizations that comply with all submission procedures and granted on the basis of available funds. Grant applications will be reviewed and voted on by the members of the Trust.

Mission:

The South Boston Foundation was formed in 2019 to administer a generous $1.5 million, over 10 years, commitment from the Massachusetts Port Authority to provide funding for youth programs and recreational facilities in or benefitting the South Boston community.

Statement of Purpose and Scope:

Pursuant to Article Fifth of the Declaration of Trust (“Declaration”) executed by the duly appointed Trustees, the South Boston Foundation through its Board of Trustees shall work in cooperation with the City of Boston, the Massachusetts Port Authority, and other governmental agencies to fulfill the purposes of the Declaration in each case consistent with Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

The Mitigation Purposes shall consist of the following:

Funding for youth educational, fitness, wellness and athletic programs in South Boston Funding for parks and recreation facilities in or benefiting South Boston.

GRANT GUIDELINES:

Funds must be used to support Agencies and Organizations located in South Boston and who PROVIDE youth educational, fitness, wellness and athletic programs in South Boston OR SUPPORT parks and recreation facilities in or benefiting South Boston

Grants are for one year with the opportunity to re-apply in future funding rounds as funds become available.

Grants are available to support new or existing programs.

Grant awardees are required to submit final reports to be eligible for future funding. When advertising or promoting programming, grant awardees must highlight the South Boston Foundation.

ELIGIBLE APPLICANTS:

Providers must meet the following criteria:

Be a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization (copy of tax-exempt certificate must be provided) or provide a memorandum of agreement with an eligible fiscal sponsor.

All recipients must enter into a Grant Agreement with the South Boston Foundation and submit a final report at the end of the grant period.

SUBMISSION REQUIREMENTS: