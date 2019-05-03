The Lawn on D Weekend Events
Swing into Spring for the Lawn on D’s first family event of the season with great entertainment for all ages! This annual favorite will feature a live animal show, author readings, a magic show, and a ton of interactive activities and live musical performances.
Signature Event: Swing Into Spring
Saturday, May 4th Noon to 10:00 PM
12:00 pm – 5:00 pm: Knucklebones Playspace
1:00 pm: Magic Show with Evan the Magician
2:00 pm: Author Readings with 826 Boston
3:00 pm: Magic Show with Evan the Magician
4:00 pm: Animal Adventures
LIVE MUSIC
12:00 pm – 4:00 pm: Steel and Rhythm Band
2:00 pm: DJ
3:00 pm – 7:00 pm: Hockey Tonk Knights
7:00 pm – 10:00 pm: Soul Estate Band
SPECIAL EVENT! CINCO DE MAYO
Sunday, May 5th
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at The Lawn on D with a taco bar and Southie Ritas!
Enjoy Mexican-themed entertainment, lawn games, and special giveaways.
Featuring:
2:00 pm – 9:00 pm:
DJ Teal Camner
3:00 pm – 7:00 pm: Fiesta del Norte Mariachi Band
(Sponsored by Corona & Bacardi)
