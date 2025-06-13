Popular Excel High senior, nineteen-year-old Justin Pina, can almost make it look easy. Graduating with a 3.7 grade point average, the oldest of four boys, he is headed to Bridgewater State University in the fall, one school among many where he was accepted.

“I went to the Condon, 1-8, and then Excel, 9-12, so have only been in South Boston. It is home, and I wanted to always come back to the schools. But now, Excel will be closing as it is now and there will be something different. That is sad to me. I liked it there and made a good connection with the teachers. There was a lot of respect, especially Mr. Laporte and Ms. Hwang. They were both a big help and encouraged me,” he said. “I liked Psychology, especially, and Math until AP Statistics.”

“For my next step I wanted to be close, but not too close to home,” he said. ‘I think the first year I’m undeclared, but then probably something in health sciences. I will be living in the dorm so it’s new experience away from home, and I’ll go from there.”

Justin Pina has worked at the Condon Community Schools program, the Boys and Girl’s Club and is a regular employee at the Stop and Shop in South Boston. He also did an internship at Mass. General/Brigham Hospital.

“I have changed in the past four years,” he said. “I’m not a little kid anymore. I can count to ten and breath and just be more mature in the way I handle things. My goal is to get ready for a good, steady job that pays well enough and maybe live, eventually, in a place with more open space,” he said.

“My concern is about figuring out all the things of life, such as taxes, driving. There is a lot that I have to figure out about how things work and fit together and the purpose,” he said.

Justin Pina doesn’t complain and instead explains. “I don’t have a car in my family, so I go to the auto school, but I need practice,” he said. “A lot of these things, my mom can’t help with, but she would if she could. We struggled a lot, but I learned that I don’t have to fail because of that. I learned not to give up.”

Fracturing his ankle, Justin gave up football, and focused on work, school, and friends. He is honest and without arrogance as he reflects on his graduation in a few weeks.

“I am confused about life’s purpose, but I am figuring it out slowly. It is scary sometimes, but I know I can push myself,” he said.

The Condon School and the “D” St neighborhood are places he calls “home.” “I think about people I started with, and some have died or are incarcerated or dropped out, but I’m glad I made it through and know all the people I do,” he said.

Through it all, Justin remains attentive to possibility.

“I know a few others who went on to different high schools, but are going to Bridgewater, too. I think it might be a good place for me. I’m approaching my life with an open mind,” he said.

Justin Pina may not yet have a clear plan for his future, or how to approach the many confusing facets of life, but he knows about connection, community, hard work, and a sense of home. Surely these qualities will hold him in good stead as he becomes a college student, far but not too far from home.

Congratulations on your success and graduation, Justin!

(To comment or to suggest a graduate to be highlighted contact Carol Masshardt at carolhardt@comcast.net)

