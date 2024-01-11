City Councilor Flynn and South Boston En Accion Host Event

City Councilor Ed Flynn and South Boston En Accion Executive Director Mercy Robinson celebrated Three Kings Day with a well-attended community supper Wednesday evening at the West Broadway Community Center.

“I’m honored to partner with Mercy on this wonderful Three Kings event,” Councilor Flynn said, noting it’s an important day, especially in the Latinx community. “I just want to say thank you, Mercy, for the great work you do in the community.”

Mercy was happy to see everyone come out for the event. “When we come together as a community, when we get to know each other as neighbors, we have love for one another. We really are changing the structure of the community.”

At-large Councilor Erin Murphy noted that Councilor Flynn, during redistricting, talked a lot about SBEA and how it works hard to uplift the voices of its residents and make sure they are receiving the support they need from City Hall.

Councilor Flynn’s assistant, Ana Calderon, a member of SBEA, provided translation and helped serve the food.