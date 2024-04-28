One day after thousands of runners trekked 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to the Back Bay finish line, The Anne M. Lynch Homes at Old Colony hosted a shorter fun run involving runners who work for Beacon Communities, team members from the Tierney Learning Center (TLC), and kids from the community center to show support for the Run for Tierney Boston Marathon team. The marathon team, consisting of Beacon team members, TLC staff, and TLC partners, will donate 100% of the money they raise to programs and services at the TLC that promote education, empowerment and self-sufficiency for families living at Old Colony.

“The inspiration for this fun run stems from a team of dedicated runners participating in the Boston Marathon on behalf of the Tierney Learning Center. We wanted the children to get a glimpse into the marathon atmosphere and foster enthusiasm as they observe the community’s support for the Tierney Learning Center,” said Jenn Boylan, Community Engagement Director of Program Implementation at Beacon Communities.

The Anne M. Lynch Homes at Old Colony was originally built in the 1940s as one of the nation’s first federal public housing communities. Beacon is currently working on the final phase of a decade-long transformation, reimagining the historic community into a sustainable, modern, quality space that residents are proud to call home. Beyond the physical improvements of the new buildings and open space, residents can access health and educational opportunities at the Tierney Learning Center and through the on-site community engagement team. In addition, they can take advantage of targeted social services and partnerships with providers such as the Boston YMCA and Head Start.

“Running the marathon isn’t just about crossing the finish line—it’s about crossing boundaries to support our community.” said Beacon’s Toya Irish, Senior Vice President, Community Relations. “With each mile, I’m raising awareness and funds for the TLC, empowering individuals of all ages to thrive.”

Since 2012, the Tierney Learning Center has offered programming with educational interventions and supportive services at no cost for households living at Old Colony, targeting early childhood, school-aged youth, teens, and adults. Tierney partners with mission-aligned organizations, including but not limited to ABCD Head Start, The Boston YMCA, Doc Wayne, Foodlinks – MA, and Boston After School and Beyond, all of whom are dedicated to providing educational, economic, and social support for families in need.