Under a crisp blue sky and the sound of bagpipes, dozens of family members, friends, former players, coaches, and community leaders gathered at Moakley Park to celebrate the naming of Billy Baker Field — honoring the man who, nearly four decades ago, founded the South Boston Youth Soccer League and forever changed youth sports in the neighborhood.

Jack Baker, Billy’s youngest son, opened the ceremony with humor and heart. “My mother thought 20 or 30 people would show up, and she was worried about parking,” he said to laughter. “Obviously, more than that showed up.”

After young South Boston resident Eve Polaski performed the National Anthem — a nod to the long-standing tradition Billy started at every league opening — Jack shared stories that captured both the humble beginnings and the lasting impact of his father’s work.

“In 1985, when the soccer league started, we used to play our games down at M Street Park,” he recalled. “I don’t even think we had uniforms. Kids were wearing jeans and sweatshirts. It didn’t really matter.”

That first championship was played “in torrential downpours,” he said, with players “covered in mud, filthy,” and the field probably glass and dog poop. Still, it became one of the most memorable days in the league’s history.

Now, nearly 40 years later, that same spirit of community was alive as South Boston gathered to dedicate the new field in Billy’s honor.

A Beautiful Person Who Brought Us All Together

Congressman Stephen Lynch reflected on Billy Baker’s community impact — and his personal connection to the league.

“My girls came through the soccer program,” Lynch said. “They weren’t very good athletes — they took after me — but the friendships they made here, that Billy Baker made possible, was really the blessing that he was to this community.”

Lynch remembered the early days of the league, “when we would put sweatshirts down to mark the end line,” contrasting that with the new, “beautiful, beautiful field” now bearing Billy’s name. “It’s named after a beautiful person who really brought us all together and helped us raise our kids,” he said.

State Senator Nick Collins, a former player in the league, recalled growing up alongside the Baker family.

“[Billy] made sure that kids had what they needed, even if they couldn’t afford it,” Collins said. “We were basically subsidized by the Baker family, a lot of us in South Boston playing sports.”

Collins also announced that the Massachusetts Senate had passed a resolution in honor of Billy’s legacy, which will be entered into the city’s historical record.

City Councilor Ed Flynn highlighted the unifying role Billy played at a time when South Boston was changing.

“What Billy did really was bring the community together,” Flynn said. “He brought together kids from public housing, kids from City Point and the Lower End to compete in a sport that wasn’t really around all that much in Southie at that time. And that’s what this community is all about.”

City Councilor At-Large Erin Murphy, who joined the event from neighboring Dorchester, praised the Baker family’s deep community commitment.

“You probably spent hundreds of hours weekly putting into other families and you gave so much,” she told Billy’s widow, Rachel Baker, and their children. “And when, on a Saturday morning, people could be so many other places, they’re here,” which shows how much Billy ad his family meant to this community.

State Representative David Biele, a South Boston Youth Soccer alumnus, spoke of growing up with the program and the values it taught.

“It was a wonderful time for families,” he said. “Just a heartfelt thank you to the Baker family for sharing your dad with us and the joy he brought to this community.”

He Saw a Need — and He Set It Up

In his own remarks, Jack Baker painted a vivid picture of his father’s tireless volunteerism — and his trademark humor.

“When asked why he started a soccer league in South Boston, my father would always say, ‘Because there wasn’t one,’” Jack said. “He knew community was the most important currency Southie had.”

For 35 years, Billy ran the league by hand — literally. He would press all the jersey numbers himself with a screen printer, Jack recalled. “He did it all hours of the day, probably smoking cigarettes the whole time.”

If a family couldn’t afford the $35 registration fee, “they still played,” Jack said.

Registration was conducted the old-fashioned way, from the Baker family home. “He’d just leave a box in the front hallway,” Jack laughed, noting that door would open and shut all day with people dropping off forms and money.

Billy’s impact went far beyond soccer. He coached youth hockey, organized the beloved “Southie Day” at Farragut Park — complete with camel and elephant rides — and even founded the Cole Club football team in honor of his best friend, Johnny Cole, who was killed in Vietnam.

For decades, Billy was a fixture at Moakley Park, arriving early every weekend to line the fields, set up nets, and make sure everything was ready for the kids. “He did that every single morning by himself,” Jack said. “Even up until right before COVID.”

In closing, Jack issued a heartfelt challenge to the next generation of South Boston residents.

“My father set an example of what it means to give back to your community,” he said. “There are probably many former athletes living in South Boston right now … enjoying the beautiful bars and restaurants. Maybe they don’t have kids yet — but that doesn’t mean you can’t get involved.

“Volunteer your time. Coach. Help out. Living in Southie isn’t just about the nice restaurants and the St. Patrick’s Day parade — it’s about community.”

Interim Parks Commissioner Kathy Baker-Eclipse closed the ceremony by unveiling the new Billy Baker Field sign.

“When a city names a field after someone, it’s a testament to their contributions and a hope that future generations build on that legacy,” she said. “This isn’t just about remembering Billy Baker. It’s about continuing the spirit he lived — making sports accessible, lifting up young people, and demonstrating the importance of community.”