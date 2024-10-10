In honor of the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, Patron Saint of Animals, the community came with their lovable family pets to the Annual Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, Oct. 6, outside of Gate of Heaven Church. Father Robert Casey, Father Peter Schirripa, and Deacon Tommy O’Donnell, SJ, were happy to be able to bless the pets and greet the families.

On Friday, Oct. 4, the students, families, faculty, and staff at South Boston Catholic Academy were able to get their family pets blessed, too. Father Schirripa did the blessings.