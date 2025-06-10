By Carol Masshardt

Boston Arts Academy and South Boston’s Brenny O’Brien have proven to be one good fit. She graduated with Honors in Theatre and Community Service, and a proud record of achievement.

“When I was 3 years old, I saw a play and said, ‘I’m going to do that.’ I started performing at 4 and had my first professional role at 7, and it has gone on from there,” she said.

Already an Actors Equity Guild member, Brenny has performed in numerous productions and is impressively well-versed in all aspects of theater.

“I didn’t always love school until Boston Arts Academy,” she said.

Among other staff, Maura Tighe, Artistic Director at BAA, was pivotal in Brenny’s development.

“She got me the first audition from the first year, and then in my junior year, helped with an audition at Moonbox. I love the staff, my teachers, and being involved in every production, and she has been key,” she said.

In addition to the obvious joy Brenny O’Brien has in theater, she also wants to give back and already thinks about advancing the performing arts for those who will follow.

She works at the South Boston Neighborhood House and has established a teaching and performing program, South Stage Theatre Works, for high school students. They will be performing two classic plays, “Glass Menagerie” and “A Doll’s House.” Singing, dancing, directing, producing, and mentoring are among her many interests, in addition to her primary love of acting. She credits her older sibling, Ash, as having “way better skill in music.”

Communication of important viewpoints is a primary motivation for the drive so evident in her commitment.

“Theater tells stories and sometimes people don’t even yet know the stories they need to see and hear,” she said.

Challenges are not new to Brenny, but the creative environment of SBAA and her parents’ unwavering support have turned limitations into success.

“I am dyslexic, and it is frustrating. Things in school just didn’t click because of it. My parents were always supportive and said to just do my best, but I didn’t want to disappoint them. It was hard,” she said.

Brenny is an astute and intelligent life observer.

“My concern for the world now is a lack of empathy, and when you lose that, you lose a lot and people are more willing to be hateful,” she said. “But what gives me hope is that there are stronger bonds, too, and people are not going it alone.”

Brenny has chosen Empire Beauty School for Cosmetology following graduation.

“I needed to step back from school right now, and always enjoyed doing my mother’ s hair, and it is about people feeling good about themselves. Plus, it is connected to theater.”

Brenny O’Brien is full of gratitude for her family, foremost, and also for her boyfriend, Gerry, and the staff at the Ollie for “providing an opportunity to meet really cool people, to work at a salon, and agreeing to host a theater company!”

The Boston community is bound to benefit from this graduate’s energy and talents. “I could live other places, but I love the theater scene in Boston,” she said. There is every reason to believe it loves her back.

Congratulations, Brenny O’Brien!

(Carol Masshardt can be reached at carolhardt@comcast.net for comments or suggestions of high school graduates for future profiles.)