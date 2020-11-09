When youth soccer leagues were shut down due to Covid-19, parent Mark Slater stepped up to do something about it. With guidance from the city and state, he organized City Kids, a youth soccer league that boasts 300 kids from South Boston. “I threw it together in two weeks,” Mark said. The parent-run league plays for six Saturdays at Evans Field, with the last games being Saturday, Nov. 14. Covid-19 guidelines are followed and kids wear masks while playing. Everyone checks in each week so contract tracing can be done, if necessary. However, there have been no incidents, Mark said. “The kids are loving it,” he said. “It’s a way for them to get outside.” Mark is hoping to formalize the program going forward. (PHOTOS BY GINGER DeSHANEY)