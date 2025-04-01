For three South Boston moms, the need for an indoor play space in the neighborhood was clear — so they decided to create one themselves.

Their vision became a reality with Clover Clubhouse, a bright and welcoming play space located on the fourth floor of the Lithuanian Club at 368 W. Broadway. Designed to be a haven for families, it offers a clean, open environment where kids can play freely and parents can connect.

Founded by Jamie Moss, Carly Consigli, and Caroline Yonker, all members of the South Boston Moms Club, Clover Clubhouse fills a much-needed gap in the community.

“There’s been a desperate need for this,” said Carly.

Set to officially open April 7, Clover Clubhouse has already seen overwhelming interest, with more than 160 parents attending open houses, 10 memberships purchased, and 12 birthday parties booked — all before the grand opening.

A Space for Parents and Kids

A standout feature of the Clubhouse is the Parents Lounge, where parents can unwind, catch up on work, or socialize while their children play nearby. This setup offers a rare opportunity for parents to relax, knowing their little ones are safe and engaged, Jamie said.

The facility includes a spacious play area and a “Mini Southie” room, which features a three-building play structure featuring a construction site and two rotating themed spaces: a health-related space and local small businesses. Additional play features include a dollhouse, a dedicated baby soft play area, a climbing wall, and a slide.

Former teacher Caroline describes the Clubhouse as an invitation to play. “I care about bringing my children to places that feel intentional,” she said, emphasizing how the space nurtures curiosity and engagement.

Clover Clubhouse is more than just a play space — it’s a hub for education and enrichment. Offerings include:

Music classes by the Boston Music Project

Strength classes for babies led by Southie OT

Art, sensory, and storytime sessions with former teachers Carly and Caroline

Moms’ workout classes with childcare

Support groups for new moms

Postpartum recovery and breastfeeding workshops

The Clubhouse will also host community events such as an Easter Egg Hunt, Mother’s Day celebrations, relaxation sessions, and Sunday football parties.

Future plans include a Babysitters Club to teach 11- to 13-year-olds childcare and first aid, plus Home Alone Heroes, a program for 8- to 10-year-olds learning to stay home safely.

“The possibilities are endless,” Jamie said. “Every day, we come up with new ideas. We’ll listen to the community and see what they want.”

A Grassroots Effort Rooted in Community

The vision for Clover Clubhouse stemmed from a desire to create more family-friendly options in South Boston, particularly during colder months when outdoor play is limited. After Jamie was laid off from her corporate job, she decided it was time to make it happen, so the trio got to work in July 2024.

After a lengthy zoning and permitting process, the space has come to life through local partnerships, with many thanks to the Lithuanian Club. The Parents Lounge features furniture on wheels, so if the Lithuanian Club needs the space, the furniture can be wheeled into the Mini Southie room.

Key collaborations include Broadway Restaurant Group for event catering, Loco for parent-friendly nights out, and Olga’s Kafe for coffee. And new small businesses rotating in the Mini Southie room will bring even more collaborations.

The trio has enlisted a Clover crew of instructors that includes Linda Damatin from Miss Linda’s School of Dance; Sarah McKinnon, founder of Southie OT; Heidi Anderson, a fitness studio owner; Claira Lee, a personal trainer and fitness studio owner; Jolene Cairns, who is certified in Pilates and barre; and Erin Gaudreau, a certified Kick It by Eliza instructor.

Clover Clubhouse is committed to being an accessible and inclusive space for families, offering both membership options and fee-based open play opportunities. The Clubhouse gave passes to the South Boston Neighborhood House and South Boston en Accion to help defray the cost for low-income families.

The shoeless Clubhouse also features a dedicated breastfeeding area and is fully stocked with extra diapers, underwear, socks, clothes, bibs … anything a parent may need – because Jamie, Caroline, and Carly have thought of everything.

Whether through play, education, or social support, Clover Clubhouse is setting out to be a home away from home for families in South Boston

——————————————————-

For more information on upcoming events, membership options, and class schedules, visit the website at https://www.cloverclubhousesouthie.com/ or follow Clover Clubhouse on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/cloverclubhousesouthie/