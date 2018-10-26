Condon Community Center Calling Southie Home

by Rick Winterson

Start your weekend early… Join us at “Backyard Betty’s” (174 W. B’way) on Thursday evening, November 1st, from 5 ‘til 9 p.m. for a traditional “Southie Time” that will benefit the BCYF Condon Community Center – “Where Friendships Grow”. Come and enjoy a respite between the little goblins and Thanksgiving, and if you haven’t been to Betty’s yet, you’re in for a real treat – great food, great atmosphere, silent auction, raffles and more!

The revitalized Condon Community Center Council is responsible for the BCYF Center located at 200 D Street. The Council oversees programs ranging from free college courses in early childcare (for families, young adults, and babysitters), to a long-awaited, beautifully renovated Community Room that lays host to: neighborhood Senior BINGO, a range of social events, youth/teen time, and a cutting edge feeding initiative.

Council President Mark McGonagle says, “Like it was years ago, we are now a multi-service Community Center for all – toddlers, youth, teenagers, adults, seniors, and the disabled – everyone.” A new and welcomed addition to our center also has been Saturday programming. The Council and staff invite you to their “Southie Time” on November 1st at Backyard Betty’s –helping hands keep the Condon’s momentum going.

The very first ever Condon Community Center honorees will be:

Billy Higgins (Man of the Year) – After 50+ years of continuous, compassionate service to the entire South Boston community and beyond, we are honored to be able to recognize both his generosity and mentorship.

Phyllis Fandel (Woman of the Year) – Phyllis, the owner of Doughboy Donuts, has a never-ending giving spirit, and, through her business does countless acts of kindness; always shunning any fanfare or accolades.

Johendry Gonzalez (Teen of the Year) – A devoted young man (15) and CYO team captain who gets up at 6 a.m. on weekends to assist the staff at the Condon Community Center in any capacity. In his own quiet way, Johendry unknowingly serves as both an example and mentor for other youth at the Center.