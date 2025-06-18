11th Annual Timothy “Doc” Cook Scholarships Celebrate Legacy and Lift Future Leaders

The 11th annual Timothy “Doc” Cook Scholarship Awards ceremony, celebrated recently at Castle Island, was filled with pride, remembrance, and hope for the future. Hosted on sacred ground with the support of the Castle Island Association, the ceremony honored not only the legacy of Timothy Cook, a U.S. Navy Corpsman and Southie native, but also the promise and potential of local students who carry his spirit forward.

Since its founding, the Timothy “Doc” Cook Scholarship Foundation has awarded more than $100,000 to deserving young people, thanks to the continued generosity of neighbors, local businesses, unions, and organizations whose support has been both financial and deeply personal, said Joe Cook.

The foundation, which aims to educate youth and raise awareness around PTS and PTSD, continues to shine a light on the invisible wounds carried by many veterans. The ceremony paid tribute to the many people who make this work possible: from longtime supporters like Bobby Ferrara, Rich Evans, BFD Captain Chris Flaherty, former city councilman Michael Flaherty, and Roza Lyons’ Rob and Bridgett, to public servants like State Representative David Biele, who helped pass a state resolution recognizing PTSD programs, Councilor Ed Flynn, a Navy veteran and advocate for veteran services, and Senator Nick Collins, and so many others.

In honoring this year’s scholarship recipients, the foundation not only recognized academic achievement, but also celebrated resilience, compassion, and a commitment to community — values Tim Cook exemplified in life and service. Though the recipients may not have known Tim personally, his story lives on through them. Their journeys now become part of a greater mission — to remember, to serve, and to lead with heart. As the students accepted their awards, they joined a legacy that reminds us all: the greatest way to honor those we’ve lost is to live by the principles they stood for.

Jalvis Pena, Cathedral High School

To increase awareness, Jalvis would educate the community through conversations with friends and family, ask to speak to others about the significance of PTSD, and post on social media. He has volunteered for Wings for Autism, which supports families who have kids with autism. He also volunteers at Holidays in the Hangar at Delta Airlines, which supports children in need of toys and meals at Christmas, and has acted as one of Santa‘s helpers.

Jalviennez Pena, Cathedral High

Jalviennez wants to stop the stigma by getting more youth involved in helping vet organizations. He believes educating students about PTSD and giving them the experience to meet and work with vets would be a benefit to both. Jalviennez volunteers for Wings for Autism, Holiday in the Hangar, and the Condon Community Center.

Callie Eastman, Boston Latin graduate, attending Louisiana State

Callie would like to organize a community event such as a Thomas Park PTSD concert, with veterans’ organizations providing information. She has read countless books about the effects of PTS on vets and their families. Callie has a lot of community service hours and is dedicated to giving back.

Kyler Simpson, Catholic Memorial

Kyler knows personally about PTSD as both his parents are veterans who served in Afghanistan and sometimes struggle with PTS/PTSD. Kyler is proud of his parents and how strong they are. The football and basketball player will try to work with his dad to help set up support for local soldiers.

Aidan Nee, Endicott College

Aidan wants to personally help veterans by creating a lifelong veteran mentorship program that pairs recently returning service members with vets who have gone through similar struggles and found peace. Aidan was a member of the Lahey Community Center for Dance.

Ronan Murray, Archbishop Williams

Ronan came up with the idea to increase PTSD awareness in this community by working with vets and hosting events at M Street Park and the Perkins Post. He would invite therapists to talk about the symptoms of PTS/PTSD and letting vets know they are not alone. Ronan plays hockey and basketball and is involved with Kickoff for Kids.

Jackson Spitz, BC High

Jackson wants to integrate PTSD education into community training programs, especially for first responders, educators, and healthcare workers who might encounter people experiencing trauma. He emphasizes PTSD is a normal response to an abnormal event and that effective treatment exists. Jackson plays hockey and is in the chess club.

Sean Flaherty, BC High

Sean’s grandfather served in Vietnam and he didn’t talk much about it to his family, but he would when he was with his fellow soldiers. Sean thinks sometimes vets keep things locked up inside, which takes a toll on them and their whole family. Sean plays basketball and flag football among his sports.

Brendan Picard, Archbishop Williams

In school, Brendan read the book, “The Things They Carried,” which opened up his mind about PTSD. A poster Brendan created was given to all the award winners. P stands for protect, T is for teaching, S is for support, and D for donating. This young man volunteers at South Boston Special Kids and is a young leader at the Boys & Girls Club.

Samuel Flood, Belmont Hill

Samuel would like to form a collaboration with local senior centers, community groups, and veterans organizations to host casual conversations so vets can share their stories. He is a peer leader and is on the varsity crew and wrestling teams.

Maddie Minucci, Boston Latin

Maddie has watched a friend’s dad suffer from PTSD after his best friend was killed in action. Maddie would like to advocate to have more housing for vets. Maddie volunteers at Kickoff for Kids and plays lacrosse and ice hockey.

Mary Lee, University of Vermont

Mary’s dad taught her that PTSD manifests itself in countless ways and told her that patience and empathy go a long way. She will lead with empathy and purpose by challenging stigma, correcting misinformation, and amplifying the voices of those affected by PTSD. With education, honest conversations, and consistent compassion, she believes a more supportive environment with those who carry invisible wounds can be created. She enjoys sailing, playing the saxophone, and was captain of her swim team at Boston Latin School.

Jack Kane, Landmark High School

Jack knows that PTSD is a real mental condition that can make the everyday lives of veterans and their families very difficult. As a part of his commitment to raise PTSD awareness, he will distribute shamrocks that have a QR code that sends people to PTSD resources. Jack shovels snow and goes grocery shopping for neighbors. He plays baseball, hockey, and Kickoff for Kids flag football.

Maeve Corbitt, graduate of Archbishop Williams; attending the Mass College of Pharmacy

Maeve saw the effects that World War II had on her great-grandfather and how he buried his feelings. She has collaborated with other students to create spaces for education and awareness of various social justice issues and has just simply been present and listened to someone who felt the need to talk and share. Maeve would like to create a space that is completely dedicated to self-expressions to educate others about PTSD. She volunteers at the Castle Island Association for multiple events in the box center.

Jayden Bengoche, Cathedral High

Jayden wants to create an easy-to-understand social media post that explains PTS and PTSD and provides resources to help. He would like to create workshops where veterans can create art showing their experiences. The basketball team captain has helped raise money and write a grant for new team jerseys. He participates in leadership programs at the South Boston Neighborhood House and the South Boston Boys & Girls Club.

Patrick Kennedy, Archbishop Williams

Patrick has a family member who was deployed to Iraq twice and suffered from PTSD. Patrick would like to organize a walk for all ages and have posters about PTSD along the route to raise awareness. He would invite veterans to attend a luncheon so that they could talk about their experiences with each other. He would also like to start a comfort buddy program. Patrick has been involved with Cradles to Crayons, Little League, and shoveling for neighbors.