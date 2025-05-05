Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn filed a hearing order to discuss implementation of a 7 nights per week “Resident Parking Only” policy in all areas of South Boston that do not currently have overnight parking restrictions. For several years, Councilor Flynn made this recommendation for many reasons – including in the interest of fairness and consistency with residents in neighborhoods throughout South Boston, as City Point has had 7 nights per week “Resident Parking Only” for over a decade, as well as other neighborhoods in similar proximity to Downtown currently having enforcement of an even stricter “24/7 “Resident Parking Only” policy than what Councilor Flynn is proposing.

For years, residents have highlighted the impact of decades of unprecedented growth in South Boston on parking and quality of life – including the unsustainable imbalance of currently issued resident parking stickers and available parking spaces, along with a number of large-scale development proposals on the horizon that will include thousands of new residents and visitors alike. In addition, the City of Boston continues to hold South Boston to a different standard when it comes to a lack of sufficient parking with new Article 80 development projects. At the same time, neighbors have to consistently search for parking for a considerable period of time after taking their children to activities, helping an elderly parent, or enjoying a night out – they come home to circle for 45 minutes hoping to find a spot.

Over the last several years, the parking crisis in South Boston has become increasingly unsustainable. In 2023, a Boston Transportation Department (BTD) study indicated there were 28,900 active resident parking permits and only 10,600 on-street parking spaces. Although Councilor Flynn requested an audit of all residential parking permits, and BTD subsequently revoked thousands that were ineligible, concerns remain for residents on enforcement and a policy of automatic resident parking permit renewals that has continued since the pandemic.

Meanwhile, South Boston continues to absorb a significant number of Article 80 development projects, with many currently either in the pipeline or now in community process – such as Washington Village, 776 Summer Street (Edison Project), Mary Ellen McCormack, On the Dot (Dorchester Ave), 244 A Street, Gillette, the Reserved Channel Development, and nearby Dorchester Bay City. There is an approved hotel on Cypher Street without parking, and resident parking is also currently not available on many areas of First Street. While there are projects that have gained support of the community in the midst of our housing crisis, development teams have reported being stalled with requests to cut already agreed upon parking ratios and closely adhere to BTD’s recommended guidelines of 0.5 spots per unit, instead of local zoning regulations. Residents then express concerns regarding sufficient parking on-site for new development, and question the ability of BTD to restrict residential parking permits for new rental developments and prevent an overflow of street parking. Just this week – thanks to the advocacy of hundreds of South Boston residents, local civic groups, and the South Boston elected officials – the Zoning Board of Appeal (ZBA) denied a proposal that featured 70 units and zero parking spaces.

South Boston residents consistently report a large number of out-of-state plates and cars lacking a resident parking permit, even during hours of “Resident Parking Only”- Monday-Thursday, 6pm-10am. With the neighborhood having become a destination for young people on the weekend, this dynamic increases significantly – as many visitors park for several days beginning Friday morning at 10am through Monday evenings at 6pm. At the very time this influx of non-resident vehicles occurs each weekend, there are no “Resident Parking Only” restrictions to speak of, and BTD enforcement scales back drastically. As a result, neighbors report increased public safety issues, such as illegal parking in handicap spots, crosswalks, MBTA bus stops, blocking driveways and fire hydrants.

For years, residents have been told at development meetings that impacts on parking will be limited; yet, the abundance of parking on holidays tell us otherwise. As our City encourages use of the MBTA and other means to reduce traffic, congestion and single use vehicles – there should be no issue with an updated resident parking policy to help curb additional vehicles, dissuade young people visiting our local establishments from drinking and driving, provide relief for residents, and mitigate the negative impacts to public and pedestrian safety from drivers unfamiliar with our roads or illegally parked cars.

Over the last 18 months, BTD informed Councilor Flynn that the City would implement his plan. In December, the City conducted a meeting with the Chamber of Commerce regarding the South Boston Transportation Plan, wherein they also discussed their intention to implement Councilor Flynn’s policy to convert remaining areas of South Boston to “Resident Parking Only” 7 nights per week, for all areas that currently lack overnight restrictions.

“In the final analysis, it is no longer tenable for the absence of an updated seven nights per week ‘Resident Parking Only’ policy for areas of South Boston that still lack one, and the consistent enforcement it requires,” said Councilor Flynn. “I understand that not everyone will agree with my proposal, and the need for the City to also explore caregiver passes and visitor zones; however, the status quo is simply unacceptable.”