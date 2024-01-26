Councilor Flynn was selected to join the National League of Cities (NLC) 2024 Public Safety and Crime Prevention (PSCP) Federal Advocacy Committee. The selection comes in addition to the recent announcement of his selection to the Universities Communities Council. Councilor Flynn will serve a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities on public safety.

As a member of NLC’s PSCP Committee, Councilor Flynn will play an important role in shaping NLC’s policy positions on issues such as crime prevention, corrections, substance abuse, municipal fire policy, juvenile justice, disaster preparedness and relief, homeland security, domestic terrorism, court systems and gun control. He will advocate on behalf of the City of Boston, as well as for other U.S. cities, towns, and villages before Congress, with the administration, and at home.

“I’m honored to be selected to the Public Safety and Crime Prevention Federal Advocacy Committee,” said Councilor Flynn. “During my time at the Boston City Council, I have held many public hearings and community meetings related to public safety and crime prevention. I have also recently successfully passed an ordinance aimed at studying the flow of illegal firearms with the support of my colleagues this past November after years of advocacy. I look forward to working together with my committee members to share insights and contribute towards NLC’s policy priorities on public safety and crime prevention.”

For more information, please contact Councilor Flynn’s office at 617-635-3203 and Ed.Flynn@Boston.gov