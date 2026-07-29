Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn will chair a City Services hearing on animal control enforcement, leash law compliance, dog licensing, and public safety in the City of Boston sponsored by both himself and Councilor Murphy. Boston Animal Care and Control, as well as applicable municipal and state laws, maintains clear regulations governing dog ownership, including leash requirements, licensing mandates, and public safety protections. Interested neighbors who would like to attend the hearing in-person, or to testify virtually via Zoom, are invited to please reach out tomeagan.corugedo@boston.gov. If you would like to also provide written testimony, you can email the committee at ccc.csit@boston.gov or email ed.flynn@boston.gov. Neighbors are also invited to watch the livestream of the hearing at the following link: www.boston.gov/city-council-tv.

City law requires that dogs be kept on a leash and remain under control when off an owner’s property, prohibits dogs from running at large, and mandates that all dogs over six months of age be licensed annually with proof of rabies vaccination. Additionally, laws require dog owners to properly dispose of animal waste and comply with state regulations related to humane treatment, including restrictions on tethering and provisions governing dangerous or aggressive dogs.

Despite the existence of these clear and established laws, residents across the City continue to report concerns regarding off-leash dogs, unlicensed animals, and inconsistent compliance in public spaces. There have been many complaints consistently submitted through the City’s 311 system, directly to Animal Control, and reports to City Council offices. Several years ago, a four-year-old girl was bit by an unleashed dog at Medal of Honor Park in South Boston. Just last year, a man was attacked in Peter’s Park and suffered extensive damage, as well as another dog bite incident that took place in the South End in recent months.

While laws governing dangerous dog incidents are in place, public confusion remains about the appropriate response to these situations and the legal standards for intervention. Recent high-profile cases across the region have further underscored concerns about the use of force and public safety protocols. These concerns have also been raised by both dog owners and those without dogs, reflecting a shared concern about safety, accountability, and quality of life in public spaces. It is evident that there are ongoing challenges related to enforcement, response times, and clarity around jurisdiction and responsibility.

“Protecting public safety and maintaining respect for one another, including small children, in our parks and shared public spaces requires more than just strong animal control laws. It also means ensuring those laws are consistently enforced, clearly communicated to the public about everyone’s responsibility as a good neighbor, and supported with the staffing and resources necessary to make them effective,” said Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn. For more information, please contact Councilor Flynn’s office at 617-635-3203 or Ed.Flynn@Boston.gov.