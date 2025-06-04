City Councilor Ed Flynn will host his annual Community Preservation Act (CPA) Information Session in partnership with the CPA Team on Wednesday, June 11th from 5:30pm-7pm in the cafeteria of Tynan Elementary School. This session is an opportunity to explore how residents can use CPA funds and learn how to preserve or create impactful projects in their communities. While South Boston organizations and applicants have been awarded millions of dollars toward worthwhile projects, the community also lacked any applications last year. Councilor Flynn is calling on neighbors and community organizations to apply this summer and ensure that the neighborhood also receives its fair share of CPA funding this coming round and beyond.

Please note the deadline to submit an eligibility determination form for the FY 2026 funding round is Friday, August 29, 2025 at 5pm. The Eligibility Determination Form is not a final application. Candidates deemed eligible will be invited to submit an application for their proposed projects. With project ideas, please contact CPA Director Thadine Brown at Thadine.Brown@boston.gov and copy Councilor Flynn’s office at Ed.Flynn@boston.gov.

In recent weeks, residents and families joined the South Boston Little League for the long-awaited rededication of the Thomas Foley Little League Field at Major Christopher F. Lee Playground. Thanks to years of dedication from South Boston Little League (Coach Joe Christino, Billy Collins, parents & neighbors), former City Councilor At-Large Michael Flaherty and Councilor Flynn were able to secure two rounds of Community Preservation Act (CPA) funds of $586,000 and $650,000 for the rehabilitation and restoration, or nearly $1.24 million altogether. This field is a perfect example of how critical it is that the residents of South Boston apply for any potential projects that may qualify for CPA funds.

Please spread the word to friends, neighbors, and community organizations who may be interested in learning more at this meeting and applying for CPA funding in advance of the August 29th deadline. For more information, please contact Councilor Flynn’s office at 617-635-3203 or Ed.Flynn@Boston.gov.

Below is a list of approved projects in South Boston and the South Boston Waterfront in recent years:

2024

Major Christopher Lee – N St. Field, South Boston – $586,000

2023

McDevitt Senior Homes, South Boston – $2,500,000

Congress Street Fire Station / Boston Fire Museum, South Boston – $395,500

2022

Barnard Place Park, South Boston – $34,390.00

Major Christopher Lee Playground / Little League Field, South Boston – $650,000

Congress Street Fire Station / Boston Fire Museum, South Boston – $327,000

2021

Castle Island & Pleasure Bay Signs – $75,000

Congress Street Fire Station / Boston Fire Museum – $150,000

2020

Kearsarge Anchor – $75,000

Barnard Place Park – $150,000

2018

St. Augustine’s Chapel Iron Fence – $307,000

Martin’s Park – $500,000