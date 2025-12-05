Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn and Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata passed a unanimous resolution in support of prevention and public awareness campaigns related to drink spiking in the City of Boston. Drink spiking occurs when a person deliberately puts alcohol or drugs into someone else’s drink without their knowledge or permission. These drugs can include Rohypnol (“roofies”), GHB, or Ketamine. Instances of drink spiking can occur at bars, pubs, nightclubs, or even private house parties.

According to reports, in 2023 there were 107 reported instances of drink spiking in the City of Boston and 71 reported instances in 2024. While there has been a decrease in reported incidents, many feel intimidated to report spiking to the Boston Police Department. It’s critical that we encourage survivors of spiking to immediately report to the police.

Physical symptoms of spiking can include confusion, nausea and vomiting, loss of effective communication, memory loss, and temporary paralysis. If someone suspects they or someone else have been spiked, it is critical to tell the establishment’s manager or party host and seek medical attention as soon as possible. Someone who has been spiked should never be left alone or continue drinking.

Currently residing in the Assembly Committee, New York State Bill A8613 “An Act to amend the alcoholic beverage control law, in relation to requiring certain licenses to provide drink drug testing devices to protect consumers from drink spiking” would require bars and restaurants to make “drink drug testing devices” available to patrons upon request, while also requiring prominent notice that the devices are available. These devices can detect the most common controlled substances used for spiking within minutes.

“Drink spiking has been linked to very serious and violent crimes, including rape and sexual assault,” said Councilor Flynn. “It is critical for the City to launch a public awareness campaign to inform our residents on both the signs and dangers of drink spiking, as well as expansion of all available resources to improve public safety for patrons, especially our young women, in our licensed establishments.”

“While we work with state partners on testing protocols and survivor support, we must also strengthen awareness and prevention efforts. Protecting patrons requires clear information, visible resources, and easy ways to report concerns. Drink spiking is not just a public health issue; it’s tied to sexual violence and predatory behavior,” said Councilor Coletta Zapata. “Everyone deserves to enjoy a night out in our city without fear, and building strong prevention and survivor-centered systems is essential to ensuring that.”

For more information, please contact Councilor Flynn’s office at 617-635-3203 or Ed.Flynn@Boston.gov.