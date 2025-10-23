Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department today announced Weston & Sampson as the technical lead and Stoss Landscape Urbanism as the design lead for the next phase of improvements at Moakley Park. Funded through the City’s five year Capital Plan, this new phase of improvements will deliver a rebuilt and enhanced baseball field, upgraded facilities to support community use and long-term park maintenance, and a landscaped multiuse path with harbor views. The project will also advance critical coastal resilience measures to help protect the South Boston neighborhood from flooding and climate impacts.

“By transforming Moakley Park into a climate-resilient green space, we are ensuring that generations of South Boston residents and families can enjoy the green space,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am grateful to the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the leadership of our design partners as they work to support Boston’s community-driven vision to protect Boston’s coastline from the threat of climate change.”

The 18-month design and permitting phase, launched in September 2025, will prepare a construction-ready first phase of Moakley Park improvements. The design will relocate and upgrade ball fields to drier areas of the park, and improved playing surfaces, drainage, and lighting will help maximize play opportunities throughout the year. Community amenities will include a premier baseball field with bleacher seating, a plaza with a splashpad, picnic areas, a half basketball court, multiuse paths, a maintenance building, and improved parking. Flexible spaces throughout the park will help accommodate seasonal and cultural events, from community gatherings and neighborhood concerts to food trucks and annual Mayor’s Cup Tournaments.

“Moakley Park is Boston’s largest waterfront park and a key part of our coastal resilience efforts,” said Interim Boston Parks Commissioner Cathy Baker-Eclipse. “With the selection of our design team, we’re excited to deliver on upgraded athletic fields, accessibility, lighting, and flexible spaces while also taking a big step toward protecting South Boston from rising seas and storms.”

Central to this phase is a resilient berm and coastal landscape designed to withstand the projected 1% annual chance flood event for 2070. Seamlessly integrated into the park, the berm will feature a multiuse path with harbor views and gently sloping sides that create new spaces for play, picnics, and community activities, serving as both a vibrant and welcoming recreation space and critical climate infrastructure.

“With over 47-miles of coastline, Boston knows that we must take bold action to protect our communities against sea level rise and extreme weather events,” said Christopher Osgood, Director of Climate Resilience. “This community-centered initiative demonstrates how we can improve our parks while protecting our residents, businesses, and critical infrastructure”

The project is funded through the City’s five-year Capital Plan with additional funding made possible through FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant, which supports pre-disaster planning, design, and engineering for the resilient coastal landscape and berm.

Community engagement will continue to guide the Moakley Park project, with the support of our partners at Boston Harbor Now and South Boston en Acción. Upcoming opportunities include focus groups in October and a public meeting in November where residents, sports leagues, and other stakeholders can share their input on the project.

“Moakley Park is a beloved community hub and a key part of Boston’s waterfront, where people can gather, play, and connect to the harbor,” said Kathy Abbott, President and CEO of Boston Harbor Now. “We’re proud to partner with the Boston Parks and Recreation Department on the next phase of improvements that will not only protect residents from coastal flooding, but also create new opportunities for recreation and gathering.”

On Saturday, October 25, join BPRD and our partners for a full day of community activities and engagement at Moakley Park:

Final Park Cleanup of the Year with Boston Harbor Now (9:30–11:30 a.m.): Join neighbors for fall planting and a seasonal cleanup. Breakfast will be provided.

Billy Baker Field at Saunders Stadium Dedication (10:30–11:30 a.m.): Celebrate the official dedication of the soccer field with city partners and the community.

“What’s Growing at Moakley Park” Opening Celebration (10:30–11:30 a.m.): Experience the collaborative artwork created by environmental artist Posey in partnership with Boston Harbor Now and South Boston residents.

Meet the Design Team: Learn more about the next phase of park improvements directly from the project team.