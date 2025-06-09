By Carol Masshardt

Eighteen-year-old Devoney DeBarros, from South Boston, is graduating from Madison Park Technical Vocational School with an impressive record. A Herald-recognized Scholar-Athlete, he will soon graduate with recognition/honors in Math, College Writing, Biology and History. There is more still to know about and celebrate this senior, headed to Wentworth in the fall.

“My dream is to make my mother proud,” he said. Devoney seems to know who he is and what matters beyond many his age. He is the second of four children of Janet Iraola, who works at the Hennigan School. His father, David Medeiros, works at the Marriott, and he is aware of their work and values.

“My mother has done everything for me, and I want to return it. She has a strong work ethic and goes way out of her way to help people, and I want to be like that, “he said. “I have goals. My parents would like a house, and I want to work to help them get that.”

Of all the challenges 2025 graduates encounter, Devoney said his was deciding on the next steps. Accepted to UMass Boston and UMass Amherst, Northeastern, and Wentworth, he thought about short- and long-term advantages.

“I thought that working right away would allow me to make money and start helping, but I know college will help more in the long run. I will concentrate on Construction Management, which will give me a good background and experience. I like to see how everything fits together on a project,” he said.

Even in trying times, there is a certain focus and composure with Devoney DeBarros.

“I have a lot of friends, but I stay focused and got the best grades ever over the past four years. I had one-week straight academics and then one week with hands-on learning in facilities management, so I learned about carpentry, plumbing, all the areas of building,” he said. “I’m intellectual and thoughtful as a person, and I love sports, and may play basketball, but getting where I need to go comes first,” he said. Wentworth seemed like a natural next step.

“I get a little nervous about the future and all that can happen, but I will work hard,” he said, “and try to make the best decisions.”

Suffering a serious concussion from football at age 15, his mother encouraged him to move on from the sport he intended to play, but it began a successful basketball journey. His perspective, mature and thoughtful, now turns to his younger brother.

“He has a chance at going far, maybe the NBA, and I want to support him and help him focus,” he said.

Self-sufficient and contained, he is also appreciative and asked to name numerous people who have been supportive. His parents, and several coaches including Coaches Dennis Wilson (“he helped me make the transition from football to basketball”), Tyrek Wilson (“he always wanted to see me succeed”), Coach Robinson ( “always reminded me what I could be”), and Coach Harvey (my “push” person, and everyone needs that”).

Devoney considers himself fortunate, and in many ways he has been. But he also knows that the world is complex.

“I am most concerned that not everyone is set up to reach their maximum potential. Everyone should be on equal footing to get where they need to go,” he said.

The intellectual, athletic, and character strength of Devoney DeBarros will go with him from Madison Park to Wenworth and beyond. It is easy to imagine that he will quickly become the role model and “push” for others as time goes on and is bound to contribute to the building of Boston’s future.

Congratulations, Devoney, on a well-earned high school graduation!

(Comments and suggestions of other graduates can be sent to Carol Masshardt at carolhardt@comcast.org)