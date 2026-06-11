The South Boston Neighborhood House celebrated the rededication and expansion of Ollie’s Diaper Depot on Wednesday morning, marking a major milestone for a program that has become a vital resource for hundreds of local families.

Community leaders, elected officials, sponsors, donors, volunteers, and families gathered at the South Boston Neighborhood House Preschool on Columbia Road to celebrate the addition of a second operational shipping container, allowing the Diaper Depot to expand its reach and serve even more families in need. Donors and supporters who were recognized at the ceremony included Tommy Butler from Massport, Kahlil Olmstead from the Select Group, and representatives from the South Boston MOMS Club, Colin’s Joy Project, and the United Way.

“This amazing expansion of the Ollie’s Diaper Depot” represents “a rededication of the amazing work that we all do together to support the families here in South Boston,” said South Boston Neighborhood House Executive Director Kathy Lafferty.

The depot distributes diapers twice a month. Lafferty praised the volunteers and staff members who make the operation possible.

“They are here twice a month, year round, to distribute diapers to 700 families each month, and without them, this just would not happen,” she said.

The idea for the Diaper Depot originated with Cheryl Itri, Director of Early Education and Care Programs and Director of Family Engagement at South Boston Neighborhood House. What began as a simple concept for a “diaper closet” has grown into one of the neighborhood’s most impactful family support programs.

Speaking at the ceremony, Itri recalled pitching the idea during a fundraising event right before Covid. After explaining the growing need among families, longtime supporter Jon Cronin stepped in with an unexpected solution.

“Ladies, I got you a shipping container for your diapers,” Itri remembered him saying.

With help from Amazon, one of the depot’s first sponsors, the container was quickly filled with supplies.

“We opened a diaper depot on a crisp, actually a freezing Saturday morning in February of 2022 really with no plan,” Itri said. “We were just giving away diapers and wipes.”

The numbers tell the story of the program’s rapid growth.

During its first year, the depot distributed 8,438 packs of diapers. That number increased to 10,596 packs in 2023, 10,848 in 2024, and 12,958 in 2025. This year alone, the organization has already distributed more than 3,000 packs.

According to Itri, the Diaper Depot has now provided more than 1 million individual diapers to thousands of children and families. “That is a total of 1,000,146 single diapers,” she said.

The impact extends beyond diapers. What began as a distribution site has evolved into a broader community resource. Families now exchange clothing, books, toys, strollers, high chairs, and other essential baby items through an informal “baby boutique.”

“One week we started putting some clothes on the table, and it just turned into this beautiful clothing swap,” Itri said.

For families who rely on the program, the support goes far beyond material assistance.

Johanna, a parent who uses the Diaper Depot, spoke about the difference it has made for her family.

“Diaper Depot has made a real and lasting difference in our lives during a time when even basic necessities feel out of reach,” she said. “Your support provided not only diapers, but also dignity, relief, and peace of mind.”

Johanna described the depot as “more than just a resource,” calling it “a lifeline for families like mine.”

Several elected officials attended the ceremony, including State Senator Nick Collins, State Representative David Biele, and City Councilors Ed Flynn and Erin Murphy. Each highlighted the importance of collaboration among community organizations, businesses, nonprofits, and government partners.

Representative Biele pointed to the broad coalition of support visible on the sponsor sign displayed on the depot. “The South Boston community shows up,” he said. “The entire neighborhood shows up when called on.”

Lafferty noted that the success of the Diaper Depot reflects the mission South Boston Neighborhood House has carried out for 125 years. The Ollie works to meet the evolving needs of the community.

“Today, we continue that mission by ensuring that families have access to one of the most basic yet overlooked necessities, diapers,” she said. “Life is hard, and when you’re a parent and you have to make the decision between buying a pack of diapers and putting food on the table, that’s just a decision that no family should have to make.”