It’s farmers market time again!

The South Boston Farmers Market opens for business on Monday, June 5 in front of the municipal parking lot at 446 W. Broadway. Riverdale Farm will be back with its array of fruit, vegetables, eggs, and honey. But the hours have changed for this year. The market will open at 11 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

On the first day, market attendees can expect a sausage cart and Jennifer Lee’s baked goods.

Courtney Mulligan, the new farmers market manager for South Boston Neighborhood Development Corporation, is excited about her new role and the new season. The farmers market “brings a lot more light to the community. It’s nice to see how many people buy produce there and support local businesses,” she said.

More than 100 people shop at the market every Monday, Courtney estimates. There’s usually a steady stream of people throughout the day.

Riverdale accepts cash and cards, SNAP/EBT, and participates in the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP). People who receive SNAP benefits are automatically enrolled in HIP and can receive at least $40 worth of fresh produce each month.

Courtney is looking to make the market more robust this year. “I’m hoping to get a few more vendors routinely and for the events to be a little bit more lively.”

Several special market days are in the works, including Juneteenth (June 19); Kids Day (July 24); Green Day (Aug. 14); and Senior Day (Oct. 9).

Courtney especially likes Senior Day “because the seniors really like it and are so excited for Senior Day every year.”

The South Boston Farmers Market is a real asset to the community because people know their produce is coming from a local farm and are able to pick what they want, Courtney said.