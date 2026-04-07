Largest-Ever Homeport Vessel and Key Upgrades Signal Continued Growth

Coming off a successful cruise season last year, the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) is looking forward to another year of growth, highlighted by larger ships, more passengers and key infrastructure upgrades. One week from today, Flynn Cruiseport Boston will kick off its 2026 season, welcoming 23 cruise brands and nine homeport vessels from April through November, including the largest ship ever to homeport in Boston, Norwegian Breakaway. Massport is also installing a new passenger bridge to streamline the boarding and disembarkation process, creating a smoother experience for customers from curb to cabin.

“Flynn Cruiseport is poised for another outstanding season as New England’s premier homeport,” said Rich Davey, CEO of Massport. “Cruise lines are investing in larger, more modern ships in Boston as demand continues to grow and these upgrades ensure we are ready. We are enhancing the passenger experience while supporting the economic impact that cruising brings to the region.”

Enhancements in Progress This Season

Massport has committed $100 million toward upgrades at Flynn Cruiseport, including expanding the waiting area with increased seating capacity and restrooms, streamlining the security check-in and installing a new escalator to improve passenger flow. As larger ships visit the region, the Cruiseport will be prepared for the future. Construction will move forward on these important upgrades throughout the season and passengers will notice a few temporary changes along the way. One of the changes will be a large tent along the water that will be used for check-in and the embark/debark processes. Staff will be on hand to assist passengers along the way.

Powering a More Sustainable Future

Massport also announced a plan to bring ship-to-shore power to the Cruiseport by 2030. Nearly 80 percent of the ships that currently serve Boston can plug into shore power or use alternative low-carbon technology. When ships use shore power, they tap landside electricity for their power needs at berth including lights, pumps, communications, and refrigeration, instead of running diesel-fueled auxiliary on-board engines. Infrastructure like this can greatly reduce or nearly eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from ships.

Extraordinary Voyages from Boston

Norwegian Breakaway, which has a capacity of nearly 4,000 passengers, will begin its homeport here on April 14 and run through November 8. This season, Boston will welcome three other ships with capacities over 4,000 passengers for port-of-call stops including Norwegian Escape, MSC Meraviglia, and Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas.

“We are proud to be a key part of this expansion in Boston with Norwegian Breakaway set to become the largest cruise ship to homeport in the city with weeklong Bermuda and Canada & New England voyages,” said Marc Kazlauskas, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Our commitment to the market continues this year, with Norwegian Escape and Norwegian Jewel calling to Boston in the fall. We are grateful for our longstanding partnership with Massport, whose collaboration has been instrumental in supporting our growth and allowing us to bring more guests to experience the history, culture and energy of the great city of Boston.”

The 23 cruise lines that will be operating here will offer a variety of unique itineraries, such as the Holland America Vikings Solar Eclipse, which is one of Holland America Line’s Celestial Voyages. The sailing is a 35-day round trip with stops throughout Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Norway Rotterdam, and the British Isles on the Zuiderdam, and includes a special view of the solar eclipse at sea on August 12.

“We’re excited to kick off another season cruising from this historic city,” said Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line. “Sailing from Boston allows Holland America to offer a diverse range of itineraries, from our July 4th America’s 250th cruise, to the rugged beauty and European influence of Atlantic Canada and New England, to setting sail to view the solar eclipse off the coast of Iceland.”

Driving Economic Impact Across the Region

Flynn Cruiseport generates $256 million annually in economic impact and creates over 3,000 jobs. Boston’s cruise industry is a vital part of travel and tourism in New England. From exploring revolutionary landmarks along the Freedom Trail, strolling through Boston Common or catching a game at Fenway Park, many visitors experience Boston thanks to the thriving cruise industry.

The influx of larger cruise ships coming to Boston reflects a growing commitment from cruise lines to expand their presence in this vibrant market. The growth is poised to deliver significant economic benefits, supporting local businesses and driving greater economic impact for the City of Boston and Commonwealth, while enhancing the region’s profile as a premier travel destination.