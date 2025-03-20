By Rick Winterson

The South Boston Neighborhood House is holding its Annual Benefit and Auction gala Friday, March 28 from 6-10 p.m. at the Seaport Hotel. You are invited to attend “the House is Where the Heart is” event to dine, drink, dance, and do good for the community. In Executive Director Kathy Lafferty’s words, it’ll be a real gala.

Many of you know about the gala’s Live Auction that occurs every year. This year’s nine Live Auction items include concerts, sporting events, and private dining that is nothing short of elegant.

And the 2025 Silent Auction is already underway – just log onto the www.sbnh.org website and go to the auction link. You can then bid electronically on any of these Silent Auction items or you can wait until you’re at next Friday’s gala in person.

There’s also a $100 Golden Raffle: If you win, you’ll get to choose one of four trips – Cabo, Sedona, Kentucky Bourbon, or Tuscany with wine.

This year’s gala will also offer new attractions:

An in-person bidding opportunity called “Let’s Make a Deal!”

Live music for dancing, performed by Dennis Taylor. He’ll be the closing act in the fun-filled evening.

Neighborhood House programs benefit 2,000 people from the South Boston community. Programs such as the Diaper Depot, Thanksgiving dinners, and Holiday Helpers just scratch the surface of the six major community programs the Ollie provides.

Two of South Boston’s most notable community members will be honored at the gala: John McGahan and Maureen Dahill.

John McGahan, the former President and CEO of the Gavin Foundation, will be honored with the 2025 Joseph “Dodo” Nee “Champion Award.” For decades, John and his Gavin Foundation staff have provided relief to those suffering from addiction to alcohol and drugs. He and the Gavin Foundation have helped countless individuals, while successfully accomplishing this at little or no cost to our community.

Maureen Dahill, the founder of and main contributor to “Caught in Southie,” will be honored with the Amy K. Murray “Angel Award.” In a highly creative way, Maureen, a lifelong South Bostonian, uses her electronic magazine to accurately communicate with us about local Southie happenings. She successfully catches and identifies what South Boston and its residents are all about.

The Neighborhood House was founded in 1901 and as such, it is South Boston’s longest serving nonprofit agency. And in 2026, the Neighborhood House will turn 125 years old. If that’s not enough to make an impression, just remember that 2026 is also the 250th Anniversary of our Declaration of Independence. That means the South Boston Neighborhood House has been serving our community for fully half the lifetime (!) of the entire United States of America.

So please join the Neighborhood House on Friday, March 28, and let’s celebrate!