You may not be aware of this, but our American Thanksgiving Day is unique in the world. This is not to say that other countries are ungrateful for their blessings. They certainly are grateful. Instead, we claim that America was the very first nation to set aside an entire Holiday to say “Thanks”.

It’s also worth pointing out that here in the U.S., Thanksgiving Day is usually spent with families and friends, no matter what’s going on in the rest of the world. And Thanksgiving always begins an unusual, four-day, Holiday weekend as well. In addition, many, many generous souls among us cheerfully make sure that delicious dinners are given to those who have no place to go on Thanksgiving Day – by the thousands around here; to several million nationwide. Thanks.

As you know, Thanksgiving is a historic feast. It began with the earliest settlers. Governor John Hancock, President George Washington, and the Continental Congress observed Thanksgiving while Washington was leading a brand, new nation called the “United States of America”. He proclaimed the first nationwide Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 26, 1789. President Abraham Lincoln continued the custom by observing Thanksgiving Day on the final Thursday of November. In 1942, President Franklin Roosevelt changed Thanksgiving Day back to the fourth Thursday in November, where it is now. He did this to make Christmas shopping more predictable. Roosevelt didn’t realize it at the time, but he was actually the creator of “Black Friday” – another “day” that has become a nationwide part of our Thanksgiving weekend customs. Just remember that America’s three most prominent Presidents played their parts in establishing Thanksgiving. Thanks.

Economically, jobs appear to be plentiful, very plentiful. Despite inflation and housing costs – and these are definitely problems – most of our living standards seem to be as solid as ever. The month of October registered near zero inflation. Out of 50 states, Massachusetts is perhaps the strongest one economically; clearly, Boston is the state’s strongest city. Only time will tell, but in 2024, Boston might also become a City of Sports Champions once again. We have some great game-watching to look forward to during this coming winter and spring, and maybe next summer and fall, too. Thanks.

Be grateful for our nation. For 1,500 miles from north to south and for 3,000 miles from east to west, the U.S. is filled with extraordinary beauty, bountiful farms and ranches, and magnificent cities. Thanks.

Thanksgiving is the beginning of the “High holiday Season” for everyone in the U.S.A. With Thanksgiving on the 23rd, the Season is longer than usual this year – a High Holiday Season filled with gift giving, good cheer, merriment, laughter, feasts, music, thanks, and love – much love. You can feel it turning on. Our High Holiday Season is for everyone of every ancestry, every religion, every pursuit, every age, every state, city, and town. YES! Everyone. So when you receive your own share of Holiday Spirit, please give thanks by giving something to someone else. Thanks, thanks again, and even more thanks. South Boston Online is (very) grateful to its readers!