The South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship Trust Fund awarded a record-breaking 16 $2,500 scholarships as well as the inaugural Ed Buccigross $5,000 Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Grant recently at the Curley Community Center.

The Board applauds these youth for all that they do in their schools and in the community.

Since its founding in 1995, the Fund has awarded scholarships to 249 deserving South Boston scholars for a grand total of $411,000.

The Fund was established as a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization to provide scholarship grants to South Boston students who are academically excellent, have a reasonable family need, and demonstrate good citizenship and community involvement. Participation in athletics is not required in order to apply for the scholarship. The grant program is educational in nature and serves all South Boston high school graduates regardless of where they attend school.

The 2023 recipients are:

MARGUERITE GREENE

Thayer Academy

Ed Buccigross $5,000 Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Grant

Attending Wellesley College

LYLLIE AUSTIN

Archbishop Williams

Amazon Scholarship Grant

Attending Quinnipiac University

NASHLEY VILLAR BERNABEL

Boston Latin Academy

“L” Street Brownies Association Scholarship Grant

Attending Suffolk University

NOLAN CONROY

Boston Collegiate Charter School

Amazon Scholarship Grant

Attending Virginia Tech

ISABEL ELIAS

Boston Latin School

Ed and Pat Sheehy Memorial Scholarship Grant

Attending Northeastern University

KATE FIASCONARO

Boston Collegiate Charter School

Bob Nichols Memorial Scholarship Grant

Attending Stonehill College

JOHN HAMILTON

St. Sebastian School

Massport Scholarship Grant

Attending Providence College

BRENNAH HYNES

Dexter Southfield

Kevin Dwyer Scholarship sponsored by Michael Sheehy

Attending Saint Anselm College

RILEY JOYCE

Thayer Academy

South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Trust Fund Scholarship Grant

Attending Providence College

MAE LAFFERTY

The Cambridge Matignon School

Folan Family Memorial Scholarship Grant

Attending New England College

GIANNA LEONE

Dexter Southfield

Perry DiNatale Realty Scholarship Grant

Attending Northeastern University

GERALD MEAGHER O’NEIL

Boston Collegiate Charter School

John Cunniff Scholarship Grant

Attending Bridgewater St. University

CECELIA MEDICO

Dexter Southfield

Amazon Scholarship Grant

Attending Saint Anselm College

ISABELLA THOMAS

Archbishop Williams High School

South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Trust Fund Scholarship Grant

Attending Saint Anselm College

EDDIE TIRABASSI

Boston College High School

Amazon Scholarship Grant

Attending Fairfield University

MOLLY WALSH

The Cambridge Matignon School

South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Trust Fund Scholarship Grant

Attending University of New Hampshire

BISRAT YEMANE

Boston Latin Academy

South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Association Scholarship Grant

Attending Bentley University

The Board of Trustees acknowledged the late, and beloved, Ed Buccigross for his tireless efforts in ensuring the annual success of the scholarship program, and for his 28 years of service on the Board.