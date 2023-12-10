The South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship Trust Fund awarded a record-breaking 16 $2,500 scholarships as well as the inaugural Ed Buccigross $5,000 Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Grant recently at the Curley Community Center.
The Board applauds these youth for all that they do in their schools and in the community.
Since its founding in 1995, the Fund has awarded scholarships to 249 deserving South Boston scholars for a grand total of $411,000.
The Fund was established as a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization to provide scholarship grants to South Boston students who are academically excellent, have a reasonable family need, and demonstrate good citizenship and community involvement. Participation in athletics is not required in order to apply for the scholarship. The grant program is educational in nature and serves all South Boston high school graduates regardless of where they attend school.
The 2023 recipients are:
MARGUERITE GREENE
Thayer Academy
Ed Buccigross $5,000 Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Grant
Attending Wellesley College
LYLLIE AUSTIN
Archbishop Williams
Amazon Scholarship Grant
Attending Quinnipiac University
NASHLEY VILLAR BERNABEL
Boston Latin Academy
“L” Street Brownies Association Scholarship Grant
Attending Suffolk University
NOLAN CONROY
Boston Collegiate Charter School
Amazon Scholarship Grant
Attending Virginia Tech
ISABEL ELIAS
Boston Latin School
Ed and Pat Sheehy Memorial Scholarship Grant
Attending Northeastern University
KATE FIASCONARO
Boston Collegiate Charter School
Bob Nichols Memorial Scholarship Grant
Attending Stonehill College
JOHN HAMILTON
St. Sebastian School
Massport Scholarship Grant
Attending Providence College
BRENNAH HYNES
Dexter Southfield
Kevin Dwyer Scholarship sponsored by Michael Sheehy
Attending Saint Anselm College
RILEY JOYCE
Thayer Academy
South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Trust Fund Scholarship Grant
Attending Providence College
MAE LAFFERTY
The Cambridge Matignon School
Folan Family Memorial Scholarship Grant
Attending New England College
GIANNA LEONE
Dexter Southfield
Perry DiNatale Realty Scholarship Grant
Attending Northeastern University
GERALD MEAGHER O’NEIL
Boston Collegiate Charter School
John Cunniff Scholarship Grant
Attending Bridgewater St. University
CECELIA MEDICO
Dexter Southfield
Amazon Scholarship Grant
Attending Saint Anselm College
ISABELLA THOMAS
Archbishop Williams High School
South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Trust Fund Scholarship Grant
Attending Saint Anselm College
EDDIE TIRABASSI
Boston College High School
Amazon Scholarship Grant
Attending Fairfield University
MOLLY WALSH
The Cambridge Matignon School
South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Trust Fund Scholarship Grant
Attending University of New Hampshire
BISRAT YEMANE
Boston Latin Academy
South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Association Scholarship Grant
Attending Bentley University
The Board of Trustees acknowledged the late, and beloved, Ed Buccigross for his tireless efforts in ensuring the annual success of the scholarship program, and for his 28 years of service on the Board.