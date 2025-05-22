South Boston marked a proud and emotional milestone with the grand opening of the Thomas C. Foley Field at Major Christopher F. Lee Playground Wednesday evening. The long-awaited restoration was celebrated in a spirited ceremony attended by city officials, community members, and the families of the field’s namesakes.

Joe Christino, president of South Boston Little League, opened the evening by thanking the community, city officials, and generous supporters who made the new field possible. “I’m really thrilled to finally be here tonight to be opening this field. It’s been a long time coming,” he said.

“I want to thank everyone for being here tonight, including our board of directors, coaches, volunteers, umpires, and most importantly, all the young players in our league who are going to benefit most from this beautiful new baseball field.”

Christino thanked “the broader South Boston community, families, neighborhood groups, all of whom supported this effort from the very beginning.” He also extended his gratitude to the elected officials, Mayor Wu, the Parks Department, and many others.

“And finally, I’d like to give a special acknowledgement to the families of both Thomas Foley and Christopher Lee for being here with us tonight to honor the legacies that this field represents.”

The revitalization of the field, funded in part by the Community Preservation Act, comes after nearly four years of planning and advocacy. The project responded to a post-COVID surge in youth baseball and a growing need for safe, high-quality facilities. The upgraded field provides young athletes a modern space to develop their skills and build community.

The ceremony paid moving tribute to the two men whose names grace the field.

Major Christopher F. Lee, for whom the playground is named, served heroically in World War I as a member of the famed Yankee Division. U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Drew Lee, his great-nephew, recounted the major’s bravery, leadership, and sacrifice, including receiving the Distinguished Service Cross and ultimately succumbing to wounds suffered in combat. “The liberties and freedoms we all enjoy are not free — they are very, very expensive,” Colonel Lee reminded the crowd.

Thomas C. Foley, whose name is on the ballfield itself, was a beloved local coach, Navy veteran of World War II, and longtime MBTA bus driver. Donna Foley, representing the Foley family, recalled his deep love for the game and his dedication to the neighborhood’s youth. “He enjoyed teaching the fundamentals and how to play the game,” she said. The original field was dedicated to Foley in 1965 following a community parade and celebration, and this rededication renews that legacy for a new generation.

Mayor Michelle Wu, City Councilor Ed Flynn, and City Council Erin Murphy offered reflections and proclamations honoring the Lee and Foley families. Mayor Wu praised the community for investing not just in a field, but in the future of its youth. “What you do here, all you do with your teams, all you do with your coaches, it also translates off the field,” Wu said. “You are better leaders. You are better community members. You are the exact people that we need in our neighborhood to step up and take care of each other.”

Wu told the young players that the field was made possible by people who loved this community deeply and they carry that legacy forward every time they step up to the plate.

As the event concluded, the message was clear: The field is more than just a place to play — it’s a living tribute to the service, sacrifice, and spirit that define South Boston.

With the field officially reopened, Foley gave the nod to the young players gathered: “Play ball!” The Athletics and Braves then took to the field.