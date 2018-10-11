MBTA Fire in Andrew Square

By Richard Campbell

Commuters going home after game two of the World Series on Wednesday night got an unpleasant surprise as a fire broke out on the MBTA Red Line in a tunnel outside of Andrew Square just as the game was finishing. Around 11:30 the fire was detected and a train from Andrew Station had to be reversed in order to dispatch the passengers to safety. No injuries occurred as a result of the fire.

At least 4 fire trucks and three emergency vehicles were deployed in and around Andrew Square while smoke rose from the location of the tunnel on Boston Street where apparently some underground cables caught fire. The firefighters had it under control fairly quickly, but owing to the electrical nature of the fire, they had to use chemicals to put the fire out. The MBTA shut down the third rail and decommissioned train service between Broadway and Fields’ Corner Stations, replacing the trains with shuttle buses. EMT’s were also on hand in case of injury to the firefighters, and as can be seen, the fighters were equipped with oxygen and masks.

Service was mostly restored Thursday by the 6AM commute, but T officials said they expect more delays until repair is completed on the fire damaged underground cables were replaced. Shuttle buses will also replace Red Line service this weekend between North Quincy and Braintree from 9:00pm Friday the 26th to 4:00pm Saturday the 27th. Incidentally, the Boston Fire Department held a series of events around the city in the past three weeks because October is National Fire Prevention Month. The EMT’s missed part of the game, but didn’t seem to mind. Now if someone will put the fire out LA!