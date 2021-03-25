National Medal of Honor Day Recognized at Medal of Honor Park, Today at 11:30 a.m.
Boston to Recognize National Medal of Honor Day in Advance of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s Unprecedented Fourth Convention in Boston in September 2021
Governor Charlie Baker, Mayor Kim Janey, U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch and MOH Recipient and Massachusetts resident Capt. Thomas G. Kelley, USN Ret., will gather for a short speaking program and flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate National Medal of Honor Day, which every March 25 designated by Congress honors the Recipients of the Medal of Honor.
This event will also recognize the upcoming return to Boston in September of many of the 69 living Medal of Honor Recipients for an unprecedented fourth time. We ask all Medal of Honor Day participants to wear masks and observe social distancing.
The Boston convention will be September 7-11. The Recipients will visit area schools and veterans hospitals, and participate in other public events. The 2021 convention will also include the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s Citizen Honors Awards on Sept. 10 at the Seaport Hotel and the Society’s Patriot Award Dinner on Sept. 11 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.
The Medal of Honor Society held annual conventions in Boston in 2001, 2006 and 2015 and their return in September will mark the first time they have held a convention four times in the same city.