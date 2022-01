People of all ages took the traditional dip at M Street Beach Saturday morning to ring in the new year. While not an official L Street Brownies-sanctioned event this year (the bath house is still being renovated), people were encouraged to swim and record themselves. A very enthusiastic crowd gathered. To really pump up the fun, the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums corp paraded to the beach from L Street Tavern. Happy New Year! (Photos by Ginger DeShaney)