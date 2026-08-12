Construction on a major safety improvement project at Boston Logan International Airport is set to resume later this month, and South Boston residents could see changes in aircraft activity — and potentially some flight delays — while the work is underway.

The project, required by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), is designed to bring the safety area at the eastern end of Logan’s Runway 27 up to current federal standards. The runway end, located closest to Winthrop, does not currently meet FAA requirements for runway undershoot and overrun protection.

Massport held a virtual information session Wednesday evening to discuss the project’s purpose, schedule, and temporary impacts.

Massport began the multi-year project in September 2025. Construction will resume with a substantial closure of Runway 27 beginning Aug. 31, 2026, and lasting approximately 75 days, with the project expected to be completed by Thanksgiving.

The work will not extend the runway or increase Logan’s operational capacity. Instead, crews are constructing a pile-supported deck over the water that will expand the runway safety area, along with an FAA-approved Engineered Materials Arresting System (EMAS). The system uses lightweight, crushable concrete blocks designed to safely slow an aircraft in the event of an overrun.

For South Boston, however, the project could mean changes in flight patterns.

According to Massport officials, residents closer to the South Boston coastline who are affected by Runway 4R arrivals could see a slight reduction in those flights during the closure. At the same time, residents farther into South Boston and in parts of Dorchester who are affected by Runway 4L arrivals could see an increase in aircraft activity.

The change is largely the result of how Logan’s runways must be used depending on wind direction. With Runway 27 unavailable for arrivals, and other runway configurations affected, the FAA may need to direct more arriving aircraft to Runway 4L. Massport said similar changes occurred during last year’s construction.

Weather will also play an important role in potential flight delays. Officials said northwesterly winds, reduced visibility, and low ceilings could be particularly challenging during the closure. During periods of high traffic, those conditions could contribute to delays or other disruptions.

A temporary jet blast deflector will also be installed during this year’s construction, allowing limited departures by smaller Group 3 aircraft, such as Boeing 737s and Airbus A320s, from Runway 27 when weather conditions permit. The deflector will be removed once construction is complete.

While the project may create some short-term changes for South Boston and other communities surrounding Logan, Massport emphasized that the work is a required safety improvement and is not intended to increase the airport’s capacity.

Residents and travelers should expect that flight patterns may vary throughout the 75-day closure and are encouraged to check with their airlines for the most current information about individual flights.