Senator Nick Collins recently selected LTC Tim Murphy, MANG and Mrs. Haley (Dillon) Walsh to his appointed seats on the South Boston Community Development Foundation (SBCDF).

“Tim and Haley know the community well having participated in many of the types of programs SBCDF seeks to support whether in their youth or now as coaches and supporters. I have faith that they know where the needs are and can help guide SBCDF with their fellow membership and execute its special mission.”

LTC Tim Murphy was born and raised in South Boston, MA and currently resides there with his wife, Leah and 3 kids, Thomas (9), Molly (7) and Maddie (5). Tim is a 2002 graduate of the United States Military Academy where he played hockey and served as the team captain his senior year. He was commissioned as a Field Artillery Officer and served 6 years on active-duty at Fort Hood, TX with the 1st Cavalry Division. He served two tours (27 months) deployed to Iraq (Baghdad, Baqubah) as a rifle platoon leader and BN Battle Captain/A/S3. He transitioned to the Massachusetts Army National Guard in 2008 and served as the 1-101 FA Rear-D CDR, 1-101 FA Training Officer, 51st TC S4, APMS at Boston University, 1-101 FA XO/AO, J3 for the COVID response and the RRB CDR since 16 AUG 2020. In his free time, Tim serves on numerous local boards in his neighborhood, coaches various sports teams to include a high school hockey team and volunteers with many veterans organizations.

Upon being reappointed as Sen. Collins’ veteran representative, LTC Murphy stated, “It is an honor to serve on a Foundation that supports programs across the community that so many South Boston families benefit from. Our aim is to ensure that they continue to get the resources they need to thrive.”

Mrs. (Dillon) Walsh was also born and raised in South Boston. Newly married, she continues to live in her hometown neighborhood with her husband Conor. A graduate of the Boston Latin Academy and the University of Maine at Orono, in March of 2019 she was elected the “Mayor of South Boston”. Shortly thereafter was was appointed as the South Boston Community Liaison and Neighborhood Coordinator for the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services where she served till spring of 2022. Since then she has been a key member of Senator Collins’ leadership team in the Massachusetts Senate, currently serving as his Chief of Staff. Active in non-profit and civic affairs, she sits on several other community and non-profit boards.

After being sworn in as Sen. Collins’ designee, Mrs. (Dillon) Walsh stated, “I am honored to be appointed to the South Boston Community Development Foundation by Senator Collins. As someone who grew up in South Boston, I have been on the receiving end of the foundation’s mission. The foundation has helped support many of the programs I was involved in growing up, many of which were crucial to me and my friends’ upbringing. I am thrilled to be a part of a foundation that benefits the people of South Boston.”

The Foundation was established through legislation under Chapter 152 of the Acts of 1997 to construct the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center (BCEC) on the South Boston Waterfront and was amended last year to add veteran and labor seats. The board funds community programs with revenues generated from gate shows at the BCEC. Consisting of eleven members appointed by Governor, Legislature, Mayor and District Councilor, all members must be South Boston residents.