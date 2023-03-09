By Ginger DeShaney

Tim Cook was a man for others.

“That’s what he was,” said his dad, Joseph, noting so many guys have told him that Tim helped shape them into the men they are today.

The Shamrock Showdown, March 17-18 at the Murphy Rink, is in its ninth year of honoring and remembering Tim and raising money for scholarships for South Boston youth.

Tim was a fun-loving, loyal, amazing guy. “He was always smiling,” Joseph said.

Tim was a Navy Corpsman who brought immediate medical care to wounded soldiers on the battlefield. He was 28 years old in March 2013 when he lost his battle with post-traumatic stress disorder from his combat experiences.

The Timothy “Doc” Cook Scholarship Foundation provides scholarships to South Boston youth attending tuition-based schools in grades 7-12. Tim was a BC High graduate and a typical Southie kid, playing hockey, attending the Paraclete after-school program, and helping underprivileged children.

“Tim lived his life in service to his family and our country,” his dad said. “A proud veteran, it is fitting to honor and remember [his] heroic military service. His life was defined by those he helped and cared for.”

And these scholarships are helping local kids. “That’s the whole important thing about paying it forward and helping kids out and making it a positive experience,” said Joseph.

To date, the foundation has awarded more than $80,000 in scholarships. Bobby Ferrara was one of the catalysts behind the scholarships.

As part of the scholarship application process, students are asked to submit essays about PTSD “so that we can end the stigma against PTSD and hidden wounds that travel with our vets,” said Joseph, a longtime hockey coach.

“We have them write about … what they know about it and how they can raise more awareness about it. It gets them thinking.

“It’s made a difference,” he added. “I’ve had people come up to me and say, ‘You know, my sister, my brother got that.’ … It’s a way of healing.”

Tim’s childhood friend, Lt. Chris Flaherty of the Boston Fire Department, created the Showdown tournament to help raise additional scholarship funds, and Joseph is grateful for his generosity.

This year’s Showdown features Boston Fire Department Hockey Club, Boston Police Hockey Club, New York Police Hockey Club, and “Friends of Doc Cook.” The tournament is a Beanpot format, with two games Friday, March 17, starting at 4 p.m., and two on Saturday, March 18, starting at 2 p.m.

It’s free to attend the Showdown (but donations are appreciated) and there will be raffle items as well as T-shirts for sale. If anyone wants to sponsor the event or provide raffle items, email Joseph at cookie_Joseph7@hotmail.com.

Scholarship applications will also be available at the Showdown and online after the tournament.

“Thanks to the community, all donors, and supporters as we continue Tim’s legacy through the scholarship,” Joseph said.

