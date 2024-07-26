The South Boston elected officials support the installation of Shot Spotter technology to assist law enforcement response to shootings in real time.

After a series of shootings in South Boston, the South Boston delegation had a meeting at the MaryEllen McCormack and West Broadway Housing Development and have remained united in support of this technology. Despite some pushback from advocates and some City Councilors, the South Boston delegation is united in support of this technology.

It was a focal point of a meeting at the Maryellen McCormack and West Broadway Housing Developments after a series of shootings.

“We simply do not have enough police to cover every street and every neighborhood 24/7,” said Congressman Lynch. “Many of our police officers are already working long hours and extended shifts including holidays. By using this shot-spotter technology, we can bring a rapid police response to areas where gunfire has been detected, which can also accelerate the arrival of Emergency Medical personnel to treat gunshot victims. We should use every available tool to provide a safer environment for every family.”

During the FY25 budget debates recently in the State Legislature, Senator Nick Collins and Rep. David Biele secured increases to State Police and Transit Police funding for South Boston. This funding earmarked for increased police patrols dedicated to South Boston’s state roads, beaches, and train stations.

“It is imperative that we give our law enforcement officials the resources they need to keep the public safe. Violence, no matter where it happens, cannot be tolerated. We cannot have community members afraid to leave their house or speak up when they see something. Shot Spotter, cameras, dedicated patrols, we need it all.” said Senator Nick Collins.

“Everyone should feel safe in their home and their neighborhood,” said Rep. Biele. “I am proud to work with my colleagues to invest and deliver public safety resources into our community while supporting public safety initiatives and our law enforcement officials.” said Rep. David Biele.

When members of the Boston City Council tried to cut police and fire services, Councilor Ed Flynn led the effort to sustain the Mayor’s veto. This effort preserved funding Boston Police and Fire services.

“Shot Spotter is a critical part of an overall strategy to combat gun violence in the City of Boston,” said Councilor Flynn. “Along with increased patrols throughout our neighborhoods, I continue to advocate for the city to hire hundreds of additional police officers every year to address longstanding issues of overstretched resources, forced overtime and looming retirements.” said Councilor Ed Flynn.