(This series features those who have long connections of over thirty years in South Boston, and those with three years or under.)

By Carol Masshardt

Acutely aware of history and well attuned to the wonders and challenges of 2024, Edmund Toomey’s life experiences and perspectives could fill a book. But at 85, he prefers a life of privacy and reflection in a neighborhood where he was raised and to which he returned forty-four years ago. He was one of seven children of Joseph and Elizabeth Tommey, who both also grew up in South Boston.

“I always had interesting people in my house with service roots and that was not unique,” he said. “Politics, religion, and civic life was like the air you breath. In those days, I went nowhere, everything I learned early in my life was here in South Boston. It can seem a small place, but everywhere I later traveled and around the world, someone would say ‘Oh, Southie!”

His accomplishments though became many and varied. He graduated from Gate of Heaven Elementary and High School, prior to attending Boston College, where he graduated as valedictorian. His family had a powerful impact in many of his choices, and it was also true of college.

“I was accepted at Harvard, but my father saw BC as the better choice. I wanted to major in Sociology, but my father thought Economics would be a better background, and with much debate, which is what I did. But my interest was always in people and organizations,” he said.

It seems that both his love of Sociology and his business sense complimented each other, and his roles in higher education and leadership rapidly developed.

Toomey went on to St. Louis University for graduate school, but quickly was singled out for his capability. This began a life of leadership in higher education that later included Associate Chancelor of UMass/Boston, with prior executive positions at Gonzaga University, University of St. Louis, and Georgetown, among others.

Concern about people and the natural world fostered in South Boston persevered throughout his life as he served as the President and Chief Operating Officer of the New England Aquarium and as a board member of the Boys and Girls Club, The Convention and Visitors Center, The Rise Foundation , established to help women in domestic violence situations, among many others.

Edmund Toomey applied his intelligence generously and is filled with stories and insights that include but extend far beyond his family home on M. St. A scholar as well as advocate and educator, Toomey reads deeply and has been informed by the work of Rabbi Abraham Heschel, a leader in the civil rights movement and theologian.

And so, Edmund Toomey has a life of service born of his education and personally held beliefs about the essential qualities of community and justice. It all began and continues in South Boston. It is not surprising that his attitude about the community is filled with appreciation and flexible ideas.

“Young people here are fabulous,” he said. “Some are the best, nicest and most helpful people, and are significant members of the community. Nothing is fixed, there is an organic nature to this and all communities. The world has changed, and as sense of place has changed, and there is more competition and higher education, all kinds of trends seen here, but the basic values haven’t. You don’t have to be born here to have a sense of pride and care. I see it consistently.”

Edmund Toomey could be writing his memoir or a scholarly book on leadership or serving as consultant. His years have seemed to expand his thinking on what matters and always has.

“I very much enjoy meeting people, and it is very easy to talk with people here,” he said. He may walk a bit slower, but his engaged mind is ready to consider a community both deeply familiar and fresh, and to apply a theology of mutual concern and responsibility.

Perhaps a book will still be written, but Edmund Toomey’s impact will undoubtedly be part of the legacy of what can happen when values, education, community and hard work join.

“It all came together for me here,” he said. “It could have happened other places, but it was uniquely here.”

(Please send any ideas you may have for a community member profile to carolhardt@comcast.net)