One of South Boston’s favorite days of the year is almost here.

The 26th South Boston Street Fest returns Saturday, September 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., bringing East Broadway between I and L streets to life with local businesses, live music, food, shopping, artists, family activities, and everything that makes South Boston such a special community.

Presented by the South Boston Chamber of Commerce and South Boston Neighborhood Development Corporation (South Boston NDC), the Street Fest is more than a neighborhood festival. It is a day dedicated to celebrating and supporting the small businesses, organizations, and people who make South Boston what it is.

“The Street Fest is really about showing off the best of South Boston,” said Jenni McNeill, Director of the South Boston Chamber of Commerce. “We have incredible small businesses here, along with artists, restaurants, nonprofits, and community organizations that do so much for the neighborhood. For one day, we get to bring everyone together right on East Broadway and invite people to come experience all of it.”

Live Entertainment All Day

Two stages will feature live entertainment throughout the day, including Shanel Sugar and Friends; Grace Marshall and the Heartland, performances from Michael Caputo’s MusicBall Entertainment featuring Neeley Luna, Dave Paquette, and the Louie Bello Band; Search Rhode Island finalists; and Thomas Park.

New this year, the Street Fest is adding country line dancing from 603 Line Dancing at the Karen Stanley Stage near the South Boston Branch Library.

The festival will also feature performances from Woods School of Irish Dance, Miss Linda’s School of Dance, St. George Albanian Orthodox Cathedral Boston youth group dancers, and the Laberia Society ESO singers, along with additional music, dance, and demonstrations throughout the afternoon.

Celebrating South Boston Small Businesses

A Street Fest tradition will continue with the presentation of the Thomas J. Butler South Boston Small Business Leadership Award, which recognizes members of the South Boston business community who exemplify the leadership, dedication, and neighborhood spirit that Tommy Butler represented.

This year’s award will be presented to Nikki McCart and Lisa Walsh of MW Hair Studio, recognizing their commitment to their business, their customers, and the South Boston community.

Something for the Whole Family

The Street Fest is a family day, and there will be plenty happening for kids throughout the festival, including Touch-a-Truck, balloon twisters, face painting, pirates, the Bubble Fairy, and even K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Visitors can also spend the afternoon shopping their way down East Broadway, discovering South Boston artists, meeting local nonprofits and community organizations, and taking advantage of special Street Fest offers from neighborhood businesses.

And, of course, come hungry.

The Street Fest will feature food from some of South Boston’s favorite restaurants and food businesses, including Roza Lyons, Deja Brew, Bottega del Sud, Capo Restaurant & Supper Club, Common Craft, Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails, Hunter’s Kitchen & Bar, Layla’s American Tavern, Lincoln Tavern, Lucky’s Lounge, Mei Mei Dumplings, PKL X Pig Beach BBQ, Playa Bowls, Publico Street Bistro, Sal’s Ristorante and Pizzeria, The Broadway, The Playwright, and Frios Gourmet Pops.

A Celebration of South Boston

For 26 years, the Street Fest has brought the neighborhood together while giving local businesses an opportunity to connect with thousands of residents and visitors.

Whether you come for the music, the food, the shopping, the kids’ activities, or simply to spend the afternoon in the neighborhood, the Street Fest is a chance to celebrate South Boston and support the businesses and organizations that keep it strong.

The 26th South Boston Street Fest takes place Saturday, September 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on East Broadway between I and L streets. The rain date is Saturday, September 26.

Thank You to Our Sponsors

The South Boston Chamber of Commerce and South Boston NDC thank the many sponsors whose support makes the annual Street Fest possible:

Commonwealth of Massachusetts; Monarc Development; Massachusetts Convention Center Authority; Dedham Savings; Stop & Shop; Massport; GEICO; Rockland Trust; Stanton Insurance; Roza Lyons; UMass Boston; Aranson Maguire Group; Eastern Bank; Eversource; Tempco Roofing; Seaport Development at WS Development; Publico/D&D Hospitality; Rep. David Biele; Tufts Medicine; ICON Architecture; Elliott Physical Therapy; Power Home Remodeling; Oxford Properties; City of Boston Credit Union; AARP; O’Brien Funeral Home; Senator Nick Collins; Pierce Atwood; Boston Physical Therapy & Wellness; Rooney Real Estate; Bay State Physical Therapy; WinnCompanies; Abacus Builders; Dunphy Management; McDermott, Quilty, Miller & Hanley LLP; Dunkin’; Sounder Systems; DiPierro Construction; JCALPRO; JCDecaux; and Projection.