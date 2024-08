Summer Block Party

Saturday, August 17, 12-9 p.m. Enjoy a FREE summertime event at the Lawn on D with inflatables (adults only after 5), lawn games, entertainment, and food/drink for all ages! Family activities are scheduled throughout the afternoon, and live music is on tap in the evening. Limited free parking. Visit LawnonD.com for schedule and details.

