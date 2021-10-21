By Ginger DeShaney

Early Wednesday morning, a line had gathered at Tatte Bakery & Cafe at 60 Old Colony Ave. before the shop officially opened its doors at 8 a.m.

By 10 a.m., people were set up at tables and counters with their laptops to do some work, orders of shakshuka were being consumed, and the coffee machines were buzzing.

“I’m very excited to be here,” said founder Tzurit Or, who greeted customers offering their congratulations and hugs on the Southie location’s Opening Day.

“It’s great. I could feel the anticipation from the neighborhood,” she said, noting she had gotten a lot of questions about when the bakery was going to open.

Tatte is the anchor of National Development’s redevelopment of the Cole Hersee complex at 60 Old Colony. The 30,000-square-foot South Boston Tatte site includes an open production area (you can watch the deft hands of the bakers) that serves all of Tatte’s Massachusetts locations, the bakery & cafe, a bread room, a kitchen for the bakery, and a separate kitchen for cooking and baking classes.

“We want to be able to allow guests to be part of the production,” Tzurit said. “It’s important for us to allow people to come into our world.”

That world includes amazing pastries, pies, breads, breakfast sandwiches and hashes, tartines, lunch sandwiches, plates and bowls, soups, salads, and a variety of coffees and espressos.

Tatte boasts beautiful decor, comfy seating at tables, a bar, and counters, Wi-Fi, and so much more.

“We want to be a part of people’s routines and a place where they can work, hang out, and make friends,” Tzurit said, noting the site employs more than 150 people, many of them South Boston residents.

Because the bakery is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, it will become part of the community, she said … a place for comfort and joy.

Tzurit has about 2 dozen Tatte locations in Massachusetts and Washington DC. Her goal for each one is to create a place where people feel at home, feel welcomed, and feel like they belong. And they do.

Most of her customers are regulars.

Jacob Hayes figures he’ll be one of those regulars. He lives in the Polish Triangle and said he’ll be stopping by often. “It’s good. I like it,” he said after a big Tatte breakfast.

Amanda Neal, who worked at a Tatte in DC, stopped in for the opening. “It’s beautiful,” she said about the bakery. “It’s cozy and homey.”

“Come and be a part of our baking world … we call it our wonderland,” Tzurit said.

“We love to have people come down and hang out,” added manager JP Hughes.”That’s what it’s all about.”

For more information, visit https://tattebakery.com/ or https://www.instagram.com/ tattebakery/.