The annual St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast hosted by Senator Nick Collins returns live in-person after a two-year hiatus to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in South Boston with CBS Boston and Boston Neighborhood Network as media partners.
“We are excited and grateful to be in person after two long and difficult years. The political landscape has changed both locally and nationally since I last hosted the Breakfast in person, so there will be some new faces but the same playful banter,” said Senator Collins.
“It is also a great day to showcase the rich Irish traditions of laughter and song, our nation’s immigrant roots, and the historical importance of the British Evacuation of Boston on March 17th, 1776.”
The St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast will be held Sunday, March 20, starting 9 a.m at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. The event will be streamed live on CBS News Boston, WBZ-TV’s free streaming service. CBS News Boston can be streamed for free on CBSBoston.com, the WBZ App, the CBS News App, and on the streaming channel Pluto TV. It will also be broadcast locally on Boston News Network (BNN), a public access cable TV channel available on Comcast (Channel 9), RCN (Channel 15), Verizon Fios (2161), and other providers in Boston, and will air live on WROL Irish Radio 950 AM.
The Breakfast annually features a who’s who of Boston politics, including members of Congress, the governor and other state constitutional officers, the mayor of Boston, members of the city council and more. Confirmed participants this year include Governor Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey, U.S. Reps. Stephen F. Lynch and Ayanna Pressley, Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Suffolk Sheriff Steven Tompkins, Suffolk Clerk Michael J. Donovan, Boston City Council President Ed Flynn, City Councilor At-Large Michael Flaherty, State Representative David Biele and more.