The Broadway Supports Boys & Girls Club

by Rick Winterson

The Broadway has just become a substantial donor to the SB Boys & Girls Club, located on Sixth Street in the Edgerley Family Clubhouse. Shown above at the start of a Clubhouse tour are Nick Zaferakis (Advisory Board), Harry Duvall (Club Director), Joey Acari (“The Broadway’s” Owner), Katie Lang (from “The Broadway”), and Zach Flechtner (Advisory Board). The members of the Boys & Girls Club, as well as everyone in South Boston, are grateful to “The Broadway” for their to “The Broadway” for their generosity. And by the way, their renovations are really striking – be sure to stop in for a look. generosity.