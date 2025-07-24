For the third summer in a row, Vertex Pharmaceuticals brought its commitment to community and STEM education to life through hands-on science experiments led by its high school interns for local youth at the Edgerley Family Boys & Girls Club.

The service event last week offered children ages 6 to 10 the chance to dive into the world of science through the following engaging activities: strawberry DNA extraction, slime making, and circuit building.

The idea behind the initiative is simple but powerful: give Vertex interns an opportunity to give back while sharing their passion for STEM with young students. It’s a day of service, but it’s also a day of mentorship, said Brandon Hagen of Vertex. Interns get to guide the kids through experiments, working together in small groups based on age.

Interns spent time prepping in advance — packing supplies, reviewing experiment protocols, and learning how to lead each session with energy and enthusiasm. “The kids dive right in,” said Megan Driscoll, Vertex’s Community Affairs Manager. “The interns just love it, because so many of them have received mentorship.”

The excitement is mutual. “Some of their faces are lighting up more than the actual lights,” joked Julio Perez, a Vertex intern who helped lead the circuit breaker activity.

Josh Davis, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club, is grateful for the partnership and noted how excited the youth are for this event.

Vertex, a global biotech company focused on treating serious diseases like cystic fibrosis, sees this summer program as an extension of its mission. “To be able to give back to the community is so important,” said Driscoll.

The result? A summer day where both mentors and mentees walk away a little more curious, confident, and connected.