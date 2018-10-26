Walter Isaacson Describes Genius at Faneuil Hall

By Richard Campbell

Encapsulating the geniuses that Walter Isaacson wrote about in his famous biographies on Ben Franklin, Albert Einstein, Steve Jobs and Leonardo Da Vinci, in a brief hour and a half presentation, Isaacson showed unusual pluck in describing the difference between smart people and the special qualities of genius. On the historic stage of Faneuil Hall, Isaacson was introduced by Linda Henry, the Managing Director of the Boston Globe and one of the co-founders of Hub Week, who acknowledged that the author gave early guidance to the project. The author reiterated that he felt that Boston was the perfect place for Hub Week with its stated goal to marry the sciences and humanities.

Genius, which is an entirely overused word in America these days, is basically described by Isaacson as being a special brand of creativity that is consumed with an insatiable curiosity of the world around us, and the ability to make sense of human’s relationship to it with unique, complex solutions. But the author went further to delineate states and qualities that make these fascinating persons who have shaped our world in so many miraculous ways. Isaacson showed how genius sees the world differently from the rest of us- from the highly technical to the everyday. A striking example he mentioned was the observation of the sky. He made it clear that it is one thing to recognize the sky is blue, and quite another to try devise the reasons for it- a quality that Da Vinci, Franklin, and Einstein all shared. It was entirely fitting that he mentioned that many geniuses stand out for this uniqueness-seeing beyond the everyday to define complexities in the way the world works.

While the author spent the most time on Da Vinci, he didn’t fail to tie together- perhaps too neatly- Franklin, Einstein and Jobs as people who imagined in full creative visions. The well know tropes about Einstein imagining himself riding along side a beam of light leading to his discovery of special relativity, Ben Franklin’s notion of electrical force and his clever kite flying proof, and Steve Job’s obsession that technology be aesthetically suited and perfectly modeled for human interactions, were drawn out. It was duly noted that Franklin preferred Philadelphia for its diversity from the more parochial Boston, that Steve Jobs had an outsized ego that refused to compromise, and that Einstein was rebellious in his youth always undermining authority. Because the Da Vinci book is the most recent work he spent the majority of the time on this subject’s genius.

To perceive the complex beauty of the world and to recreate it for others with great detail, and thereby to change the world forever for generations to come are marks of genius that Isaacson mentioned as well. Here the author’s detailed description of the influence of the works of Roman architect Vitruvius and the notes on the page of Da Vinci’s famous illustration of the Vitruvian Man, (which was the Renaissance reinterpretation of the original), are familiar to students of the arts. For while famous artist friends of Leonardo produced similar reproductions of the man “squaring the circle” Isaacson assures us it is DaVinci’s that we remember today- not merely for its “meticulousness” but because the surety of his lines. While Vitruvius had meant his man to symbolize a map for the architecture of temples (the man spread eagle being analogous to an ideal aerial floor plan) it is said DaVinci’s picture touches the relationship of man to his world and universe.

Isaacson also cleared something up which many people have wondered, about the extent to which this image is a self-portrait of the master himself. He quotes Toby Lester’s eloquent statement on this fairly accepted theory and mentions that the image does appear to be drawn from a mirror. In his book, Isaacson says: “Leonardo’s Vitruvian Man embodies a moment when art and science combined to allow mortal minds to probe timeless questions about who we are and how we fit into the grand order of the universe.” Along the way Isaacson revealed little gems about the life of Da Vinci: that he was an orphan; that his first job at age nineteen was welding a “two-ton ball” on the top of Brunelleschi’s dome in Florence; how his involvement in science and engineering projects kept him from painting, to descriptions of Florence, and many observations on human anatomy. From describing how human lips work to the depiction of the elusive Mona Lisa’s smile, to the nature of perspective, light and space in The Last Supper; the lecture had a kind of magic show fluidity. There was something iconic about the screens revealing Da Vinci’s works aside the stayed portraits of colonialists.

Perhaps with the exception of Franklin and a few others, the views of the people in that time period would hardly be analogous to the worldly aspirations and visions of the Renaissance. At the same time, the age of enlightenment that influenced the American revolution echoed the speaker’s discussion. In an ahistorical world in which the American Revolution is now often depicted as merely a greedy land grab and a chance to promote slavery, Isaacson’s fullness of knowledge of history and human nature is inspiring. This short celebration of the foundations of the classical world illuminated in the Renaissance with its magnificent connections between art, science and the humanities made an appropriate near end to the 2018 Boston Hub Week.