Stop & Shop Workers Rally at South Bay with Support from Former Vice President Joe Biden

The work stoppage at Stop & Shop began just over a week ago. The stoppage is a strike that was called late last Wednesday (effective Thursday morning, the 11th) by the voting members and the officials of United Food & Commercial Workers Union (the UFCW). It is a large strike action, perhaps the largest such strike in this century, at least in New England. The number on strike is over 30,000; Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island are affected. Today, Stop & Shop at South Bay held a rally and in attendance was Former Vice President Joe Biden and Mayor Marty Walsh.



