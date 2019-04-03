On Thursday, March 28, 500 corporate and civic leaders, elected officials, community partners, and Save the Harbor/Save the Bay supporters gathered at the Seaport Hotel for Destination Boston Harbor, Save the Harbor’s annual fundraising gala. This event celebrated a year of on-the-water programming that connects millions of the region’s residents and visitors to Boston Harbor, the Harbor Islands, the region’s public beaches, and waterfront communities, and reflected on the investments and improvements in access to clean water for all. Each year, Save the Harbor recognizes men and women as Boston Harbor Heroes for their commitment to Save the Harbor’s mission, the community, and the Harbor. Save the Harbor’s Board Chair and National Grid’s Vice President of Government Affairs for Massachusetts, Joseph Newman, along with Save the Harbor’s new President, Tani Marinovich, thanked the guests and introduced this year’s heroes which included South Boston Resident Kathy Lafferty, Executive Director, South Boston Neighborhood House, for her commitment to sharing Boston Harbor with kids and families and her lifetime of service to the South Boston community.