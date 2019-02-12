Acting on several community complaints and concerns relative to the unlawful sale of marijuana and marijuana-infused edibles out of the King Smoke Shop at 600 East Broadway Street in South Boston, detectives assigned to District C-6 (South Boston) with help from both the District C-6 (South Boston) and District A-1 (Downtown) Drug Control Units initiated an investigation to better understand the facts and circumstances fueling the concerns. As a result of the investigation, which included undercover purchases of marijuana inside the store, officers were able to accumulate sufficient evidence and cause to charge two employees of the establishment with the unlawful sale of marijuana. On today’s date, Monday, February 11, 2019, an officer working in an undercover capacity entered the establishment and purchased several marijuana cigarettes.

In light of the illegal purchases, investigators arrested Saqib Imran, 38, of Brockton and charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug (Marijuana). Additionally, officers charged the owner of the store, Tanveer Shah, 61, of Bellingham with Possession with Intent to Distribute both a Class D Drug (Marijuana) and a Class C Drug (THC). Soon after the arrests, a search warrant was obtained in order to properly quantify and catalogue the store’s illegal marijuana inventory. During the search, officers were able to locate and confiscate multiple marijuana cigarettes and marijuana-infused edibles and candies. Specifically, officers recovered the following:

Over 60 bags of edible Marijuana candies

67 vials of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol)

26 Moon Rock Marijuana candy containers

95 Marijuana cigarettes

Over $1,000 in US Currency

Both individuals are scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, February, 12, 2019 in South Boston District Court.