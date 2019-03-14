FAIR WARNING

The Boston Police Department is issuing a precaution that no public drinking is allowed anywhere in South Boston along the Parade route – from Broadway Station, east on Broadway to P Street, back along Fourth and Fifth to the Heights, then down to Dorchester Street and ending in Andrew Square. NOWHERE! Being caught drinking in public will get you a citation, followed by a mandatory court appearance and a $200 fine. Don’t use marijuana publicly, either. That will get you a citation, too. South Boston’s vendors of alcoholic beverages have agreed to shut down early in the evening of Parade Day (Sunday, March 17). They will stop admitting customers at 6:30 p.m., and stop serving at 7. They will then close at 7:30. Sharp! Be smart, stay safe and enjoy the parade!