FAIR WARNING

 

The Boston Police Department is issuing a precaution that no public drinking is allowed anywhere in South Boston along the Parade route –  from Broadway Station, east on Broadway to P Street, back along Fourth and Fifth to the Heights, then down to Dorchester Street and ending in Andrew Square.  NOWHERE!   Being caught drinking in public will get you a citation, followed by a mandatory court appearance and a $200 fine.  Don’t use marijuana publicly, either.  That will get you a citation, too.  South Boston’s vendors of alcoholic beverages have agreed to shut down early in the evening of Parade Day (Sunday, March 17).  They will stop admitting customers at 6:30 p.m., and stop serving at 7.  They will then close at 7:30.  Sharp!  Be smart, stay safe and enjoy the parade!

 

 

 