All were welcome to a Farewell and Thank you reception for Deacon Adam Rosinski, SJ, that took place downstairs in Cardinal Cushing Hall following the 10:30 Mass at St. Brigid Church at which Bishop Robert Hennessey was the celebrant and Deacon Adams assisted. Deacon Adam will be ordained as a Jesuit Priest on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in New York. We thank Deacon Adam for his year of service to our parishes and congratulate him on his ordination to the priesthood. Our prayers and best wishes go with him. God Bless you, Deacon Adam!