Tickets will not be sold at the door

The Friends of Donny Higgins, are holding their Fourth Annual Winter Gala at the Westin Boston Waterfront Hotel Saturday evening, February 23, from 7 p.m. till 1 a.m. Log onto donnhiggins.com for information and tickets. Tickets are sold through committee members and EventBrite.

And a Gala it will be. The Westin is offering you its elegant food stations, accompanied by complimentary beer and wine (until 9:45 p.m.). Ticket includes entry for one (1) $10,000 raffle drawing and ten (10) raffle tickets. A key part of the Mission of the Donny Higgins Memorial Fund is to maintain South Boston’s Donald F. Higgins Memorial Street Hockey Arena – Farragut Road between East Broadway and East Second Street. As Donny’s Memorial Fund has grown and matured, it supports not only South Boston Youth Sports Programs, but also worthwhile youth programs all over Boston and Vicinity – 13 in number, ranging from community centers to team sports to individual athletics – sailing, boxing, and so on.

Donny Higgins, a devoted family man and an all-‘round, cheerful good guy, succumbed to cancer of the colon when he was a youthful 37 years of age. He had as a young boy persuaded the DCR to turn an existing tennis court into a facility suitable for street hockey. Whatever he did set a standard for others to follow – father, husband, neighbor, outstanding citizen. Donny’s memory is still an inspiration. Your support will help keep his memory always alive.