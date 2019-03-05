In the most exciting game of the season, the winning team coached by Allison Baker and Jacqueline Beggan, grabbed the victory by one point! The blue team was coached by Christina McDonagh Running the scoring table was first place coach, Emily Harris and longtime volunteer, Mary Kate Hart. Marie Laundry, director of the girl’s program and referee, was excited to see the improvement shown after (15) weeks of Gatey’s house league program. Special thanks to Kevin Lally, Sean Monahan, John McGahan, Cheech, and the teenagers who work at the Walsh Center who keep the building in such good shape.
Story by Marie Laundry Photos by Sean Monahan