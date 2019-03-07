Adult Confirmation Classes
Classes are open to anyone who is over the age of 18, has been baptized into the Catholic Church, and has received First Penance and First Communion, but not yet been Confirmed. Documentation for Baptism and First Communion must be provided. Classes will meet in the Parish Offices at 841 East Broadway from 6:30PM – 8PM. Class Dates…Thursday, March 14, 21 & 28 and on Thursday, April 4 and 11th. If you or anyone you know is interested, please contact Karin at cannata.sbgh@gmail.com or call the Parish Office 617-268-2122.
Lent 2019
Tuesdays During Lent
The Holy Rosary – Tuesday Evenings at 6:30PM at Gate of Heaven Church on East Fourth Street
Wednesdays During Lent
6:30PM – 7:30PM Prayer, Reflection, Adoration & Confession
6:30pm Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament
6:40PM-7PM Spiritual Talk
7-7:30PM Confessions & Adoration
Wednesday, March 13th – Gate of Heaven Church
Presenter: Rev. Robert Casey, Pastor
Wednesday, March 20th – St. Brigid Church
Presenter: Rev. Thomas Olson, Parochial Vicar
Wednesday, March 27– Gate of Heaven Church
Presenter: Rev. Patrick Nolan, SJ Jesuit Assistant
Wednesday, April 3 – St. Brigid Church
Presenter: Msgr. Liam Bergin, Priest Assistant
Wednesday, April 10 – Gate of Heaven Church
Presenter: Deacon Adam Rosinski, SJ
Wednesday, April 17 – St. Brigid Church
Adoration and Confessions from 6:30 – 7:30PM
Fridays During Lent
Stations of the Cross
Every Friday during Lent
3PM at Gate of Heaven Church
Daily Mass
Gate of Heaven Church: Monday through Friday at 9AM
St. Brigid Church: Monday through Friday 7AM