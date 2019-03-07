Adult Confirmation Classes

Classes are open to anyone who is over the age of 18, has been baptized into the Catholic Church, and has received First Penance and First Communion, but not yet been Confirmed. Documentation for Baptism and First Communion must be provided. Classes will meet in the Parish Offices at 841 East Broadway from 6:30PM – 8PM. Class Dates…Thursday, March 14, 21 & 28 and on Thursday, April 4 and 11th. If you or anyone you know is interested, please contact Karin at cannata.sbgh@gmail.com or call the Parish Office 617-268-2122.

Lent 2019

Tuesdays During Lent

The Holy Rosary – Tuesday Evenings at 6:30PM at Gate of Heaven Church on East Fourth Street

Wednesdays During Lent

6:30PM – 7:30PM Prayer, Reflection, Adoration & Confession

6:30pm Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament

6:40PM-7PM Spiritual Talk

7-7:30PM Confessions & Adoration

Wednesday, March 13th – Gate of Heaven Church

Presenter: Rev. Robert Casey, Pastor

Wednesday, March 20th – St. Brigid Church

Presenter: Rev. Thomas Olson, Parochial Vicar

Wednesday, March 27– Gate of Heaven Church

Presenter: Rev. Patrick Nolan, SJ Jesuit Assistant

Wednesday, April 3 – St. Brigid Church

Presenter: Msgr. Liam Bergin, Priest Assistant

Wednesday, April 10 – Gate of Heaven Church

Presenter: Deacon Adam Rosinski, SJ

Wednesday, April 17 – St. Brigid Church

Adoration and Confessions from 6:30 – 7:30PM

Fridays During Lent

Stations of the Cross

Every Friday during Lent

3PM at Gate of Heaven Church

Daily Mass

Gate of Heaven Church: Monday through Friday at 9AM

St. Brigid Church: Monday through Friday 7AM