Special events taking place as part of the City of Boston’s annual July 4th celebration will require street closings and parking restrictions at select locations in Boston. People coming into the City to enjoy the festivities are strongly encouraged not to drive their personal vehicles. People coming into Boston to attend are encouraged not to drive their personal vehicles. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found at http://bluebikes.com and information on the MBTA may be found at www.mbta.com. For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket. Walking is also a great way to move around Boston.

The City of Boston’s Police and Transportation Departments may make changes to this plan as necessary. Please see www.boston.gov for the most up to date July 4th traffic and parking impacts on local streets in the city.

In addition to state owned roadways in the area, due to the concert and fireworks at the Hatch Shell, the following local streets in the Back Bay will be closed to traffic.

Wednesday, 7/3/19, beginning at 3 PM

Berkeley Street at Beacon Street

Thursday, 7/4/18, beginning at 6 PM

Beacon Street, from Charles Street to Massachusetts Avenue, and all streets feeding into Beacon Street

Berkeley Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street

Dartmouth Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street

Fairfield Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street

Hereford Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street

Parking will be impacted in the Back Bay as follows.

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday through Thursday”

Beacon Street North side (even side), from David Mugar Way to Clarendon Street

“Tow Zone No Stopping Wednesday & Thursday”

Arlington Street, both sides, from Beacon Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Berkeley Street. both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Clarendon Street. both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Dartmouth Street both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Exeter Street, both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Beacon Street, both sides, from Charles Street to Dartmouth Street

Back Street, both sides, from Dartmouth Street to David G Mugar Way

Chestnut Street both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

Mount Vernon Street, both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

Pinckney Street, both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

Revere Street, both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Charles Street

“Tow Zone No Stopping Thursday”

Arlington Street, both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to St. James Avenue

Berkeley Street, both sides, from Marlborough Street to Boylston Street

Clarendon Street, both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Dartmouth Street, both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Exeter Street, both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Fairfield Street, both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Gloucester Street, both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Hereford Street, both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Massachusetts Avenue, both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Beacon Street, both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Charlesgate East

Boylston Street, both sides, from Berkeley Street to Arlington Street

The Fourth of July Parade will begin at 9 AM on Thursday, July 4, at City Hall Plaza. Traffic and parking in the vicinity of Government Center and Downtown will be impacted as follows.

Traffic delays should be expected on the following parade route from approximately 9 AM through 10:15 AM.

Leave City Hall Plaza, turn left onto Cambridge Street, continue onto Tremont Street, left onto Winter Street, left onto Washington Street, right onto Court Street, pausing at the Old State House, left onto Congress Street, to Faneuil Hall. During the pause at approximately 10 AM, a reading of the Declaration of Independence will take place from the balcony of the Old State House. It is anticipated that Congress Street, State Street and Devonshire Street at the Old state House will be closed to traffic while the reading is taking place.

Parking will be impacted as follows.

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Thursday”